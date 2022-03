W



When asked if he wanted to comment on the claims that the venue—located at 2605 Agricola Street—was to be torn down for condos, he was equally rapid in reply: "Yes: I'd like to say we're not going anywhere."

Thank goodness for that. Thank goodness for that.

hen The Coast called Gus' Pub today to see if the rumours we spotted on Twitter of the venerable institution's closure were true, the record was set straight very quickly: "NO, we're not closing," the manager who took the call said, almost as soon as they picked up the phone. "It's the same rumour that comes around every few months, for 20 years."Gus' Pub has been a family-operated business in Halifax's north end since the 1960s, known as an incubator for local music with its seven-nights-a-week live performance schedule.