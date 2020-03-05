No bids, no glory 

Forgo the trip to auction houses, like the one above at Halifax Forum, thanks to online auctions.

The rise of online auctions may mean financial trouble for traditional high-art houses like Christie's, but for consumers leading busy lives, going digital has made auctions easier, accessible and more affordable. But just because any amateur can bid for collectibles from the comfort of their couch doesn't mean there aren't lessons to learn.

Melanie and Bob Mather run Lo + Behold (theloandbehold.ca), an online auction house and vintage shop near Peggys Cove that specializes in selling retro-chic collectors items, vintage toys, signs and other rare and unique odds and ends. Here are Melanie's tips for online auctions.

Cap your spending limit

It's easy to get sucked in at an auction when the frantic bidding wars begin—and rest assured, the price will always go up, never down. Treat it like gambling, and know when to fold 'em. "Definitely set the number, write it down," says Mathers. "Then you can go back and say, 'here's my list, here is my agenda of how I'm going to bid on this.'"

Know the costs

"Not everybody realizes there are two fees typically involved," says Mathers. She insists online bidders should do their research and factor in provincial tax. There is also a "buyer's premium" charge that will cover administrative and packaging costs. While Lo + Behold charges 15 percent, it can vary with other auctioneers. "Make sure you know what the fine print is, and make sure you're aware how the process works."

Ask questions

At live auctions, potential buyers can physically inspect items, but there are opportunities to obtain important information online as well. "A lot of auction houses have multiple channels of contact," says Mathers, who adds they often answer questions from would-be bidders through social media. "Be sure to look at descriptions and measurements."

Timing is everything

Sure, patience is a virtue. But it can also nab you a hell of a bargain at auctions! "Usually if you stick it out to the end, you'll get unbelievable deals," insists Mathers. "Because you're the only one there bidding, you can get entire tables of stuff for a buck."

No regrets

After you do make that bid, don't fret about whether you have overpaid for an item. Relax. Enjoy the experience and your new acquisition. "I truly believe the market tells you exactly what the value is," says Mathers. "It's a tricky dance, [but] whatever an item sells for is what it's worth."