Nine holiday markets to hit up this month

Christmas at the Forum
Let's start off with the biggest seasonal sale around these parts. If you've yet to experience the holiday bazaar that is Christmas at the Forum, you're in luck: The multi-weekend sale has one more weekend to go, starting Friday.
Friday-Sunday Dec 3-5, Halifax Forum, 2901 Windsor Street, $5
Blackbird Winter Market
The Dartmouth piercing and tattoo studio Blackbird hosts this market full of locally made goodies, from soap to wall hangings to bongs so beautiful they could double as decor.
Saturday Dec 4, 10am-6pm, address details available once you register: blackbirdpopup.square.site
Winter Wonderland Holiday Market
The atrium space of VertuShops transforms into a pop-up space full of locally made wares to stuff stockings this season.
Thursday and Friday Dec 2-3, VertuShops, 1535 Dresden Row, atrium
Christkindlmarket
Modelled off the holiday markets of Europe, Alderney Landing’s Christkindlmarket is not only a mouthful to pronounce, it’s also a supersized shot of seasonal cheer. Come for vendors, live music, family activities and more.
Friday Dec 3, 4-9pm; Saturday Dec 4, 8am-9pm; Sunday Dec 5, 11am-4pm; Alderney Landing, 2 Ochterloney Street
Halifax Crafters’ Winter Market
One of the real originals in the city’s buy local ethos and maker culture, Halifax Crafters’ annual winter event promises to prep you for Santa’s big scene. In fact, its selection has grown so large that this is the last year it’ll be busting the seams at Olympic Centre before relocating to the Lighthouse Arts Centre in 2022 for its spring event.
Friday Dec 3, 5-9pm; Saturday Dec 4, 10am-5pm; Sunday Dec 5, 10am-5pm; Olympic Centre, 2304 Hunter Street
Winter Market
NSCAD’s students have got your back when it comes to beautifully gift-able goodies. Over 20 of them will be on deck at this cash-encouraged evening market held at Granville Mall.
Friday Dec 10, 4:30-8:30pm, Granville Mall, 1895 Granville Street
Last Minute Christmas Craft Show
While some would argue that anytime before the calendar turns to December 15 hardly qualifies as last-minute, this adrenaline-titled show is stuffed with quality handmade items and promises geeky content will be available.
Saturday Dec 11, 11am-7pm, Halifax Forum, 2901 Windsor Street
Rad Holiday Market
Radstorm offers this market full of “radical art, literature and crafts” for every DIY punk and nonconformist on your nice list.
Sunday Dec 12, 11am-7pm, Radstorm, 2177 Gottingen Street
Gifting Faire
Get set to celebrate the solstice with flair to spare thanks to this self-described “mystical and magical sale” hosted by the Halifax Pagan Society. Everything from crystals to spell kits to candles to soaps await.
Sunday Dec 12, 11am-7pm, Halifax Forum, 2901 Windsor Street