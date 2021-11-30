Nine holiday markets to hit up this month

Christkindlmarket

Modelled off the holiday markets of Europe, Alderney Landing’s Christkindlmarket is not only a mouthful to pronounce, it’s also a supersized shot of seasonal cheer. Come for vendors, live music, family activities and more.

Friday Dec 3, 4-9pm; Saturday Dec 4, 8am-9pm; Sunday Dec 5, 11am-4pm; Alderney Landing, 2 Ochterloney Street

Halifax Crafters’ Winter Market

One of the real originals in the city’s buy local ethos and maker culture, Halifax Crafters’ annual winter event promises to prep you for Santa’s big scene. In fact, its selection has grown so large that this is the last year it’ll be busting the seams at Olympic Centre before relocating to the Lighthouse Arts Centre in 2022 for its spring event.

Friday Dec 3, 5-9pm; Saturday Dec 4, 10am-5pm; Sunday Dec 5, 10am-5pm; Olympic Centre, 2304 Hunter Street

Winter Market

NSCAD’s students have got your back when it comes to beautifully gift-able goodies. Over 20 of them will be on deck at this cash-encouraged evening market held at Granville Mall.

Friday Dec 10, 4:30-8:30pm, Granville Mall, 1895 Granville Street