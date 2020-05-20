Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke

"My grandfather just turned 93 but he's actually really mature for his age." " 'It's 16:20 somewhere' - Guy in the army who smokes weed." "People always ask me: 'Nick, you're dumb.'" "I'm an empath so when people get mad at me, I get really mad at them." "Ok if I'm being honest...kind of annoyed I spent all that time on the effigy and then you guys just burnt it..."

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!