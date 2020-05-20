Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke

click to enlarge
N
-
Submitted photo
-
Nemeroff's deadpan humor carries big Mitch Hedberg energy.
ick Nemeroff learned what makes a good one organically, working at Just For Laughs in Montreal and taking note of what was cutting it up onstage. Soon, the stand-up was diving headfirst into open mic nights, moving to Toronto to follow in the footsteps of indie comics like Chris Locke
and Sara Hennessey.
Then came the time he was on Conan
,
where he held his own on the late-night show while doing a Mitch Hedberg-feeling bit on dealing with bad news. Last time Nemeroff came to Halifax (in May 2019 for the it's-all-in-the-name "Nick was on Conan
" tour), The Coast got real, saying
: "Crystal ball emoji time: Now is a great time to see Nemeroff, before ticket prices become a pain in the ass when he's a big name."
And not to brag or whatever, but we pretty much called it, since lately he's been getting rave reviews from The Hollywood Reporter
and winning national comedy awards.
In April, he finally released his debut comedy album, The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life
. To celebrate—and hold you over until he's back in Halifax for the rescheduled Comedy Fest
this October—he sent us a few killer one-liners to remind you what it's like to laugh:
"My grandfather just turned 93 but he's actually really mature for his age."
" 'It's 16:20 somewhere' - Guy in the army who smokes weed."
"People always ask me: 'Nick, you're dumb.'"
"I'm an empath so when people get mad at me, I get really mad at them."
"Ok if I'm being honest...kind of annoyed I spent all that time on the effigy and then you guys just burnt it..."
Want more? Listen to The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life
: