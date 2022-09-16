New performance incubator, LUCID, releases call-out for QTBIPOC artists

T

These sessions will have a focus on community, collaboration, and collective care with the focused intent of telling our stories of QTIBIPOC resilience through art," a press release announcing the project adds.

a local Two-Spirit, Anishinaabe artist, adds in the same release that they dream of having more care in the world, including the world of art making.

"Lucid came from the idea of bringing our dreams to life. Dreams are where we traditionally receive visions. They require us to rest, and are part of our own rhythms and patterns of care that are intrinsic to human life. Dreams offer the opportunity to defy limits with just a thought," They say in the release. "

It is my hope to invite what traditionally gets left behind in spaces like these."





Those looking to apply to LUCID can get more info via Heist's webpage or by emailing





