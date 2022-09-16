Artwork that accompanied LUCID's announcement.
New performance incubator, LUCID, releases call-out for QTBIPOC artists

The project aims to develop, support and produce work by 13 queer artists of colour under 30.

By

Time to dust off your resume: LUCID, a new performance incubator led and created by artist Vie Jones, is looking for 13 artists between the ages of 18 and 30 who are part of the queer BIPOC community. Backed by the folks from HEIST Live Art (who have had their works performed at the National Arts Centre and shortlisted for the Nova Scotia Masterworks Award), Jones's LUCID will take place over several months, with seven workshopping and development sessions in store for selected participants.

The whole thing wraps with each participant creating their own work that'll be part of a cabaret at The Bus Stop Theatre. "These sessions will have a focus on community, collaboration, and collective care with the focused intent of telling our stories of QTIBIPOC resilience through art," a press release announcing the project adds.

Jones, a local Two-Spirit, Anishinaabe artist, adds in the same release that they dream of having more care in the world, including the world of art making. "Lucid came from the idea of bringing our dreams to life. Dreams are where we traditionally receive visions. They require us to rest, and are part of our own rhythms and patterns of care that are intrinsic to human life. Dreams offer the opportunity to defy limits with just a thought," They say in the release. "It is my hope to invite what traditionally gets left behind in spaces like these."

Those looking to apply to LUCID can get more info via Heist's webpage or by emailing LucidYoungArtists@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is November 15.

