Communications Nova Scotia
The new addictions centre at 45 Alderney Drive is the first of four the province is opening.

New Dartmouth addictions centre opens Jan 25

The centre will be staffed by a nurse practitioner, registered nurses, social workers and peer-support workers.

By

A new addictions centre in Dartmouth will offer recovery, withdrawal and harm reduction support beginning Jan 25. The Alderney Drive centre is the first of four of these addiction support sites planned in last year’s budget. The other three recovery centres will be built in Truro, Cape Breton and Halifax over the next two years.

“It is our hope that this service will improve treatment access, meet people where they happen to be in their recovery journey and provide service that helps address the physical, psychological, social and spiritual issues related to substance use,” Dave Martell, the physician lead with Nova Scotia Health’s addictions and mental health medicine department, said in a statement.

The centre, which will operate weekdays 9am-4pm, will be staffed by a nurse practitioner, registered nurses and social workers and peer-support workers. It is expected to function as a community hub in addition to caring for some patients discharged from in-hospital withdrawal care. The site will connect people with in-hospital withdrawal care and opioid user treatment as well as community mental health and addictions programming, depending on individual needs.

"We need to do better by those living with addictions," Brian Comer, minister for the office of addictions and mental health, said in a statement.

"This includes enhancing supports and creating better access to the right level of care. This new centre will provide support to those who don't require around-the-clock inpatient care and can safely and successfully recover from addictions while remaining at home and in their community."

People seeking support can visit the 45 Alderney Drive site, call the centre at 902-425-3439 or the mental health and addictions intake service at 1-855-922-1122. People will also be referred through primary care providers, emergency departments and community mental health and addictions clinics.

Tags

About The Author

Lyndsay Armstrong

Lyndsay is a city reporter covering all things Halifax, health and COVID-19. She is a data journalist who has covered provincial politics for allNovaScotia.com and represented Nova Scotia in a national investigation into lead in drinking water with the Toronto Star and Global.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Healthcare

Hospitals cutting back on surgeries and other services amid COVID pressures

By Lyndsay Armstrong

“Patient volumes are at a high, staff are seeing higher visits to emergency and are experiencing delays in admitting patients. Outbreak cases among patients admitted for non-COVID reason has also gone up,” Doctor Strang said at the Wednesday COVID briefing.

New high for Nova Scotia's family doctor waitlist

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Nova Scotia has 82,000 people who need a family doctor, and vacant jobs for 100 family doctors.

Flu shots are more important than ever

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Flu shots are more important than ever

HRM woman urges NS to waive her ambulance trip fees needed to treat COVID-19

By Lyndsay Armstrong

“Do not struggle at home because you’re worried about the [ambulance] cost.," former premier Rankin said in May. COMMUNICATIONS NOVA SCOTIA
More »
More Healthcare »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

What should Prince Andrew High School’s new name be?

By Victoria Walton

The high school has educated kids in central Dartmouth since opening in 1960.

No need for contact tracing in schools, says Doctor Strang

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Premier Tim Houston and Doctor Strang talk in-person schooling, at their remote briefing.

What defunding the police means in Halifax

By Victoria Walton

What defunding the police means in Halifax

Making peace with two years of COVID

By Victoria Walton

Making peace with two years of COVID

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.