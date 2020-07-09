New cone on the block 

Saints co-owner Heather Stephen serves up a Celebration cone.

RACHEL MCGRATH

Saints Supreme Soft Serve is a new pop-up from the folks at Apartment 3 Coffee in Lower Sackville (833 Sackville Drive). Co-owners Alex and Heather Stephen had been churning over the ice cream idea for a while, but the pandemic convinced them it was finally time to make it a reality.

"Because of all this crazy crazy time, we were thinking of a way that we could encourage the community, bring a little brightness and just create like a light atmosphere to kind of hang out in the summer evening," says Alex. Built right into the back of their coffee shop, Saints will be serving up specialty cones until early fall.

"Sackville deserves great and fun things, and deserves the best," Alex says. "So we try and do our part to help encourage that and offer that, and create our Sackville culture."

click to enlarge The cotton candy cloud keeps with the millennial pink decor found at Saints.

Rachel McGrath

The couple has "very exciting" plans for expanding the menu at Saints, says Heather, including a couple different flavours of soft serve, plus dairy-free and vegan options. But the experienced entrepreneurs also know the value of getting off to a solid, sustainable start. That's why the shop only had one flavour— vanilla—when it opened in early July, the white ice cream flowing from the new soft-serve machine a bright compliment to the store's millennial-pink walls.

By the time you read this, the chocolate will probably be ready. But it might not even matter, because the ice cream base is only part of the Saints experience. Feast on the Celebration cone: vanilla soft serve topped with birthday cake crumble and surrounded by cotton candy. It's like a cloud in the heavens where the ice cream gods play.

Joining the Celebration cone at launch are the Koko Krunch (with salted caramel brownie topping) strawberry shortcake cone, and a rumoured "secret" menu item using coffee from Apartment 3 for an affogato-style treat. "We've created our own recipes with different kinds of flavours, crumbles," says Alex. "We're going to do some crazy posts on Instagram."

Saints is open for take-out noon-9pm daily, and the Stephens are building a patio for customers. They're also serving up positivity with their slogan, "You can be anything, be good."

"It really came from our heart as an idea of stirring up good within the community," says Heather. "This momentum that the city's been kind of feeling lately, this giving back and encouraging each other, being kind to one another, stirring up hope."

And the new shop is making sure to pay it forward. "Five percent of profits will go to a local charity," says Alex. "Saints is inspiring the good in all of us. Like, just being good to one another, that's what it's about."

