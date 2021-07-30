News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

July 30, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

click to enlarge New Brunswick ditches its vaccination target to go mask-free in time for the holiday weekend.

Stock

New Brunswick ditches its vaccination target to go mask-free in time for the holiday weekend.

New Brunswick decides the pandemic is over 

With just 58 percent of its entire population fully vaxxed NB lifts all COVID restrictions Friday, weeks ahead of Nova Scotia.

By

Tags: , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Seven must-see concerts in Halifax this weekend
What Emancipation Day means to Nova Scotia
There’s so much cool stuff to see at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia right now
6 ways to observe Emancipation Day in Halifax
Battle of the health care promises: Liberal, NDP, PC
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. The disease slows down, and so does doctor Strang   (COVID-19)
  2. Updated: PC leadership candidate downplays Paradise Papers connection   (News)
  3. Halifax hunk Chris Gallant will be on The Bachelorette   (City)
  4. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Jul 29   (COVID-19)
  5. Liberal candidate booted from party over boudoir pics and OnlyFans account   (News)
  6. Canada vaccination tracker to chart national vax rates   (COVID-19)
  7. Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (July 28-August 2)   (COVID-19)
  8. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Jul 30   (COVID-19)
  9. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Jul 28   (COVID-19)
  10. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (City)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.