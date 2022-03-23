New 2SLGBTQ+ theatre festival OutFest arrives in Halifax April 26, 2022

While we've already clicked "buy" on a full fest pass, we're particularly excited for a new work by local indie theatre linchpin Colleen MacIsaac, titled A Beginner's Guide To The Night Sky. MacIsaac has made a name for themselves in the world of Halifax theatre by crafting plays that weave magic and science together in a tight narrative braid. Beginner's Guide looks no different, with its synopsis stating it tells the tale of "an observational astronomy class that moves through music, memory, and magic, while gently exploring the ways that love and grief are intertwined."
Peep the entire OutFest schedule on Page 1's website.