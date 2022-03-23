Halifax indie theatre director Colleen MacIsaac will debut a new play at OutFest.
Alexa Cude
New 2SLGBTQ+ theatre festival OutFest arrives in Halifax April 26, 2022

It will be the largest queer theatre festival in Atlantic Canada.

Page 1 Theatre Company is bringing a new, six-day celebration of queerness and performance to The Bus Stop Theatre in late April. Called OutFest, the event has relocated to the city after seven prior festivals in Kitchener, Ontario, and will be held at The Bus Stop Theatre. The bulk of the event's April 26-May 1 slate is comprised of plays, with a few film screenings.

While we've already clicked "buy" on a full fest pass, we're particularly excited for a new work by local indie theatre linchpin Colleen MacIsaac, titled A Beginner's Guide To The Night Sky. MacIsaac has made a name for themselves in the world of Halifax theatre by crafting plays that weave magic and science together in a tight narrative braid. Beginner's Guide looks no different, with its synopsis stating it tells the tale of  "an observational astronomy class that moves through music, memory, and magic, while gently exploring the ways that love and grief are intertwined."

Peep the entire OutFest schedule on Page 1's website

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
