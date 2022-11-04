Neptune's newest musical hasn't even hit the stage yet and its run has already been extended

Elf will now be performed from November 22 to January 8—and tickets are already 80 percent sold.

By

People are really, really excited that Neptune Theatre is staging a musical, play version of Will Ferrell's greatest film, Elf: So excited, in fact, that tickets for the show are already 80 percent sold—a whopping amount, considering it hasn't even hit the stage yet.

But, the venerable theatre knows when to double down on a good thing. Earlier this week, it announced a decision to extend Elf's run into 2023, with the new final date being January 8. (It was originally slated to end on December 31.)

As of press time, the first two weeks of the show's run are already sold out, so if you count yourself in that group of excited people, we suggest you act fast—or risk feeling like a real cotton-headed ninny muggin. 

Tags

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
