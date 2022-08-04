Neptune Theatre announces two audition notices

B
efore Neptune Theatre launches its 60th season this fall, it is hard at work building air-tight casts for a catalogue that ranges from family focused musicals to indie dramas. Today's announcement of two audition notices proves it—while reminding Halifax actors it's not too late to shoot their shot for a role on the region's biggest stage.
Neptune is looking for three actors to join its otherwise-established cast for the Tony-winning musical Billy Elliot
, which is slated to be the theatre's 2022-2023 season closing show. Auditions will be held in Halifax on October 16 and 17, and in Toronto on October 14 and 15.
Mid-season show Ballad of The Motherland
is also looking for talent. Slated to take the stage next March, Annie Valentina's play traces a Canadian blogger's journey to East Ukraine as her search for her roots gets her caught in literal crossfire. Based on a true story, Motherland
's audition notice adds that, due to the story's subject matter, "additional priority will be given to individuals with lived experience of the Ukrainian (and/or other Slavic) diaspora. Applicants for either role are encouraged to speak to their lived experience and/or language proficiency in their cover letter." Auditions will be held September 3 in Halifax and September 17 in Toronto.
Before the audition stage, however, hopeful actors need to complete a submission via Neptune's submission portal
. The deadline to submit for both audition notices is August 16.