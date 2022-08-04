Neptune Theatre's 60th season kicks off this fall.
Neptune Theatre announces two audition notices

Billy Elliot and Ballad of The Motherland have submission deadlines of August 16.

By

Before Neptune Theatre launches its 60th season this fall, it is hard at work building air-tight casts for a catalogue that ranges from family focused musicals to indie dramas. Today's announcement of two audition notices proves it—while reminding Halifax actors it's not too late to shoot their shot for a role on the region's biggest stage.

Neptune is looking for three actors to join its otherwise-established cast for the Tony-winning musical Billy Elliot, which is slated to be the theatre's 2022-2023 season closing show. Auditions will be held in Halifax on October 16 and 17, and in Toronto on October 14 and 15.

Mid-season show Ballad of The Motherland is also looking for talent. Slated to take the stage next March, Annie Valentina's play traces a Canadian blogger's journey to East Ukraine as her search for her roots gets her caught in literal crossfire. Based on a true story, Motherland's audition notice adds that, due to the story's subject matter, "additional priority will be given to individuals with lived experience of the Ukrainian (and/or other Slavic) diaspora. Applicants for either role are encouraged to speak to their lived experience and/or language proficiency in their cover letter." Auditions will be held September 3 in Halifax and September 17 in Toronto.

Before the audition stage, however, hopeful actors need to complete a submission via Neptune's submission portal. The deadline to submit for both audition notices is August 16.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast
