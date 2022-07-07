Neptune Theatre's 60th season kicks off this fall.
Neptune Theatre announces two audition notices

Halifax actors, shoot your shot for a part in Misery or Elf: The Musical before July 29.

Neptune Theatre's upcoming season—the venerable stage's 60th—is back-to-back bangers. Two plays in the stacked selection include Misery (based on a Stephen King novel of the same name) and the Will Ferrell fave Elf, reimagined for the stage as a musical.

But before these shows arrive before audiences they need to flesh out a cast. If you're an actor in Halifax, that means it's time to shoot your shot: The deadline to submit materials for an audition opportunity is July 29 (this can be done through a portal on Neptune's site). After submissions are considered, auditions will be held on August 15, 23 and 24.

Misery debuts at Neptune on October 14 while Elf: The Musical opens November 22.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition comes to Halifax Exhibition Centre July 7

