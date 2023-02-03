Neptune Theatre announces new Executive Diretor

N



Catherine Bagnell Styles, a member of the Neptune Board of Directors who has served as interim Executive Director since November has agreed to stay on through April, a release sharing the announcement says. In the release, Paul Laberge, Chair of the Board of Neptune Theatre, added of Stadelmann's appointment to the role: “As we embark on this next chapter at Neptune, we were looking for a leader with a deep understanding of the business of not-for-profit theatre and a demonstrated track record of building financial sustainability and cultivating meaningful relationships with all stakeholders. Kim completely fits that bill and I along with the rest of the Board of Directors look forward to the positive impact she will have on Neptune in her new role.”

eptune Theatre, the province's largest stage, announced yesterday that it will be getting a new Executive Director as of April 10. It's the latest leadership shake-up in the city's cultural sector that's seen almost every organization refreshing its leadership. When it comes to Neptune, however, new ED Kimberlee Stadelmann is arriving from a 15-year-stint at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre, one of North America's largest not-for-profit theatres.Neptune Theatre is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023.