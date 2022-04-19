Neptune Theatre announces its 60th anniversary season

Stephen King adaptations, big-name musicals and an original reworking of Cape Breton classic Fall On Your Knees await.

By

Today's upcoming season announcement from Neptune Theatre proves that year 60 will be a big one for the venerable venue. Its 2022-2023 season of shows will include the new stage adaptation of Cape Breton’s answer to East of Eden, Ann-Marie MacDonald’s CanLit classic Fall On Your Knees. Written for the stage by Halifax’s most decorated playwright, the Governor General award winning Hannah Moscovitch, the play promises to be the star of a stacked slate that also includes a show celebrating the Nova Scotia Mass Choir’s 30th anniversary, a rescheduled showing of the pandemic-shelved Billy Elliot: The Musical and Stephen King’s Misery.

Also on the bill for next season? A staging of the 1986 classic The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time, one of the first plays to explore homosexuality from a Black perspective. Performed by the work's creator, playwright Walter Borden, Neptune says the September 2022 show "offers the audience the opportunity to witness a legendary Black Canadian artist in his element, and a profound experience of the resiliency of the human spirit."

When it comes to holiday productions, Neptune's keeping tradition alive with another showing of A Christmas Carol, while Elf: The Musical will also show in December. Huff—the story of two Indigenous brothers coping with the death of their mother—is presented with Prismatic Festival at Neptune in October 2022. Themes of grief and family are also sure to be unpacked in In Lieu of Flowers, a play developed through Neptune's INKubator program and written by Alison Crosby. Ballad of the Motherland, a play set in 2014 Ukraine, rounds out the offerings.

Before all that, though, Neptune is midway through its current season, getting ready to open the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show on May 3.

Morgan Mullin

