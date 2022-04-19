Neptune Theatre announces its 60th anniversary season

Also on the bill for next season? A staging of the 1986 classic The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time, one of the first plays to explore homosexuality from a Black perspective. Performed by the work's creator, playwright Walter Borden, Neptune says the September 2022 show "offers the audience the opportunity to witness a legendary Black Canadian artist in his element, and a profound experience of the resiliency of the human spirit."
When it comes to holiday productions, Neptune's keeping tradition alive with another showing of A Christmas Carol, while Elf: The Musical will also show in December. Huff—the story of two Indigenous brothers coping with the death of their mother—is presented with Prismatic Festival at Neptune in October 2022. Themes of grief and family are also sure to be unpacked in In Lieu of Flowers, a play developed through Neptune's INKubator program and written by Alison Crosby. Ballad of the Motherland, a play set in 2014 Ukraine, rounds out the offerings.
Before all that, though, Neptune is midway through its current season, getting ready to open the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show on May 3.