Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan—who you might remember from The Lord of The Rings—will star in a production of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead in January.
Neptune Theatre announces its 2023-2024 season

The buzz in the air was so alive today at Neptune theatre that the whole afternoon felt like five minutes away from curtain time. But the show at hand was actually the announcement of the theatre's upcoming season. Here's what the venerable stage has in store for 2023-2024:

Summer sees two musical reviews taking the stage: The Argyle Street Kitchen Party returns August 1-27, featuring traditional maritime music. July 20-22, meanwhile, sees a return of the Spice Girls tribute act Wannabe—who last delivered a sold-out run in the space in 2019. (Another music-driven spectacle on the books is the return of Rumour Has It: The Songbook of Adele, which sees Kelly Holiff covering the crooner Feb 29-March 3, 2024.)

In September, legendary east coast comedic actor Jonathan Torrens makes his Neptune debut in the Olivier-winning The Play That Goes Wrong, which is a cross between Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python. The 1920s whodunit is a slapstick-laced good time, showing from Sep 26-Oct 22.

Pawâkan Macbetha Neptune and Prismatic Festival co-production—is a vivid Cree reimagining of the Shakespearean tale, set in pre-colonized times and informed by history. It shows from Oct 3-8.

From Oct 17-Nov 5, another murder mystery hits the stage—this time, with a musical twist.  Called Murder For Two, it sees a cop keen to prove his detective skills try to figure out whodunit.

The holiday season sees the return of Neptune's annual tradition: 
Rhys Bevan-John reprises his role in Dickens' A Christmas Carol for a 20th anniversary performance that'll run from Nov 30 to Dec 30. Another seasonal offering on deck? The Nov 21-Jan 7 staging of Cinderella, redone as a stage musical full of pop hits and belly laughs.

The new year kicks off with a bang thanks to one of today's most-hyped announcements: Neptune's January 2024 staging of the Shakespeare spin-off Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead stars none other than Lord of The Rings alums Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan. The story is a hilarious, hypothetical deep-dive on the backstories of two minor characters in Hamlet, thrusting the prince of Denmark out of the spotlight. See it from Jan 30-Feb 25.

Neptune star Breton Lalama—known for their starring role in the theatre's recent production of Fully Committed—brings an original, multi-disciplinary show to the stage Feb 6-18. The Last Show on Earth sees Eli struggling to buy a black-market ticket to safety during the world's final days.

In March, a one-person show that won the 2018 Dora Award for best performance (Canadian theatre's answer to the Tonys) comes to Neptune. Titled Addicted, it follows an alcoholic's last-ditch attempt to get sober—and the ugly truths about her family's past that get dug up along the way.

The 2023-2024 season wraps, as always, with a big-ticket musical. This time, Neptune's delivering a rendition of the 11-time Tony nominated Broadway hit The Full Monty—a musical-comedy about a group of steelworkers who turn to stripping. It plays from March 26-May 19.

