Neptune Theatre announces its 2023-2024 season

Summer sees two musical reviews taking the stage: The Argyle Street Kitchen Party returns August 1-27, featuring traditional maritime music. July 20-22, meanwhile, sees a return of the Spice Girls tribute act Wannabe—who last delivered a sold-out run in the space in 2019. (Another music-driven spectacle on the books is the return of Rumour Has It: The Songbook of Adele, which sees Kelly Holiff covering the crooner Feb 29-March 3, 2024.)
In September, legendary east coast comedic actor Jonathan Torrens makes his Neptune debut in the Olivier-winning The Play That Goes Wrong, which is a cross between Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python. The 1920s whodunit is a slapstick-laced good time, showing from Sep 26-Oct 22.
From Oct 17-Nov 5, another murder mystery hits the stage—this time, with a musical twist. Called Murder For Two, it sees a cop keen to prove his detective skills try to figure out whodunit.
The holiday season sees the return of Neptune's annual tradition:
The new year kicks off with a bang thanks to one of today's most-hyped announcements: Neptune's January 2024 staging of the Shakespeare spin-off Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead stars none other than Lord of The Rings alums Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan. The story is a hilarious, hypothetical deep-dive on the backstories of two minor characters in Hamlet, thrusting the prince of Denmark out of the spotlight. See it from Jan 30-Feb 25.
Neptune star Breton Lalama—known for their starring role in the theatre's recent production of Fully Committed—brings an original, multi-disciplinary show to the stage Feb 6-18. The Last Show on Earth sees Eli struggling to buy a black-market ticket to safety during the world's final days.
The 2023-2024 season wraps, as always, with a big-ticket musical. This time, Neptune's delivering a rendition of the 11-time Tony nominated Broadway hit The Full Monty—a musical-comedy about a group of steelworkers who turn to stripping. It plays from March 26-May 19.