Neptune Theatre announces five audition notices

Actors can submit to read for a role in In Lieu of Flowers before October 5.

By

Part of Neptune's 2022-2023 slate, In Lieu of Flowers is a new work penned by emerging playwright Alison Crosby, through an incubator program by the venerable theatre. Its story traces a tale of grief and loyalty as main character Eddie attempts to navigate life and relationships after the sudden passing of her brother. 

Hitting the Neptune stage in early February before travelling to Sydney's Highland Arts Centre for a week of shows, the production is currently seeking five actors. Those looking to audition need to submit a portfolio via Neptune's online portal before October 5—while auditions for the play will be held October 12 and 14 via Zoom.

Crosby's previous theatre experience still reads like a stacked resume, even if she's newer to the script-writing side: She's the resident lighting designer for Matchstick Theatre, has assistant directed two Neptune musicals and directed a new musical at the Highland Arts Centre in Cape Breton. For In Lieu of Flowers, she'll be partnering with indie theatre powerhouse Ann-Marie Kerr, who will direct the play.

In Lieu of Flowers is part of Neptune's 60th season and runs in Halifax from February 7-19. 

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
