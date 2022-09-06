Rohan Fernando is the new Executive Producer of NFB's Quebec and Atlantic Studio.
Meghan Tansey Whitton
Rohan Fernando is the new Executive Producer of NFB's Quebec and Atlantic Studio.

National Film Board names new Executive Producer of Quebec and Atlantic Studio

Rohan Fernando will direct the regional chapter of the NFB from Halifax.

By

The National Film Board—Canada's public film and digital media producer and distributor—announced today that a new Executive Producer will be helming its Quebec and Atlantic Studio. Rohan Fernando is making Halifax his HQ for the role, helping movies from this region get made—and receive the viewership they deserve.

Prior to his new role as Executive Producer of the Quebec and Atlantic Studio, Fernando directed five films with the NFB and produced two Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards-winning shorts. He's also been serving as interim executive producer since April 2022.

A press release announcing Fernando's appointment adds that "he is currently in development on new projects with an array of exciting East Coast talent that includes Andrea Dorfman and Monique Leblanc, as well as Montreal auteurs Melanie Shatzky and Brian Cassidy."
“As an immigrant to the Atlantic and Quebec regions where I have lived and worked most of my life, it’s an honour to support the incredible talent and important stories coming out of our communities in my new role,” says Fernando in the same release.

It also quotes NFB Director General of Creation and Innovation Julie Roy adding: “I’m delighted that Rohan Fernando is now our new head of Atlantic and Quebec English-language documentary production. He has been instrumental in helping to lead the studio since the retirement of Annette Clarke, and we’re delighted that he has accepted to stay on in this leadership role. Rohan has a collaborative and generous spirit, and will be integral in fostering a creative hub for artists, creators and communities across Quebec and Atlantic Canada."

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Cate Blanchett and "Tar" castmates dazzle in Venice

By Michelle Zyuryaeva

Cate Blanchett and "Tar" castmates dazzle in Venice

Halifax's Soli Productions will werk the runway at New York Fashion Week

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax's Soli Productions will werk the runway at New York Fashion Week

Neptune Theatre’s 60th season starts next week

By Morgan Mullin

Neptune Theatre’s 60th season starts next week

Halifax Libraries announce fall speaker series

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax Libraries announce fall speaker series
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

12 Halifax Fringe Festival plays you need to take your friends to see

By Morgan Mullin

12 Halifax Fringe Festival plays you need to take your friends to see

Neptune Theatre’s 60th season starts next week

By Morgan Mullin

Neptune Theatre’s 60th season starts next week

Halifax Libraries announce fall speaker series

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax Libraries announce fall speaker series

Cate Blanchett and "Tar" castmates dazzle in Venice

By Michelle Zyuryaeva

Cate Blanchett and "Tar" castmates dazzle in Venice

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group