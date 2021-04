hat a way for beloved folk-pop phenom Jenn Grant to tip her hat to Cape Breton's legendary singer-songwriter Rita MacNeil: Within days of the news that, finally, MacNeil will be inducted into Canada's Songwriters Hall of Fame, Grant is dropping the following video—a cover of MacNeil's classic anthem "Flying On Your Own."Watch it now:

