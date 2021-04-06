Must-watch music video: A deer in the spotlight 

The resilience you feel lighting a fire in your belly when you hear a Kim Harris song? It’s the singer-songwriter’s signature, and the reason (alongside her classically trained singing voice) that she’s sick of fielding comparisons to Adele. When Harris dropped her long-awaited sophomore album last year, it proved to be packed with the sort of music that turns your feelings from wet matches into lit kindling as it chronicles love, loss and becoming. (In fact, we loved 2020’s Heirloom so much we put it on our top 10 albums of the year list.)





Now, Harris is celebrating the album’s titular track by releasing a new video, animated by legendary Halifax filmmaker Andrea Dorfman. (If Dorfman’s name rings a bell, trust the sound: She’s the director behind the 2020 Chelsea Peretti-starring Spinster and the 2010 viral short How To Be Alone.)

To celebrate the clip, we’re catching up with Harris on our Instagram with a live interview this Thursday, April 8, at 2pm. (You’re already following @thecoasthalifax aren’t you?) Until then, enjoy Dorfman’s vision of Harris’s song, something the latter called via Instagram “lifting ‘Heirloom’ into its newest astral self.”

