Must-see live music in Nova Scotia this summer 

July

The East Pointers - The Juno-winning trio that's cribbed over four million Spotify streams comes to the Halifax Convention Centre to rock you gently. July 23-24, Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle Street, 8pm, $42.50-$62.50

Rose Cousins w/Zamani - Fresh off her Juno win for best Contemporary Roots Recording of the Year, Rose Cousins comes to god's country (that'd be the Annapolis Valley) to deliver a dose of her heart-fortifying brand of singer-songwriter tunes. Warming the stage is the certified triple-threat Zamani, whose R&B stylings nabbed her the Artist of the Year award at the African Nova Scotian Music Awards. July 26, 6pm, The Marquee Tent at Lightfoot & Wolfville, 11143 Evangeline Trail, Wolfville, $1548.85 for table of 10 (includes wine and meal), sonicconcerts.com

Bahamas w/Leanne Hoffman - The Juno-winning singer-songwriter who gifted the world with the winking irony of the album Sad Hunk is here to remind you that life's a wash—and that can be a good thing. July 28, 6pm, The Marquee Tent at Lightfoot & Wolfville, 11143 Evangeline Trail, Wolfville, $1548.85 for table of 10 (includes wine and meal), sonicconcerts.com

Matt Andersen - The bluesy balladeer brings sweet rockin' sounds to the Annapolis Valley with this show at Lightfoot and Wolfville. July 29-30, 6pm, The Marquee Tent at Lightfoot & Wolfville, 11143 Evangeline Trail, Wolfville, $1548.85 for table of 10 (includes wine and meal), sonicconcerts.com

Gremmy Sip: Album release party and beat battle - When Halifax hip hop heavyweight Tachichi gifts the world with new music, he goes as big with the delivery as his talent demands—meaning he's built what is sure to be one of the summer's hottest concerts. Alongside the celebration of his album Gremmy Sip, you'll see 10 of the city's best up-and-coming hip hop producers battle it out on stage at this sweet showcase. A roster of local favourites—think Polaris Prize-longlisted Aquakultre, Halifax's reggae royalty Jah'mIla and the new-and-buzzy rapper Lxvndr—rounds out the fun. Fri July 30, 9pm, Derby Showbar, 2037 Gottingen Street, $20-$30

DAVID MYLES w/Jennah Barry - Myles's 2020 album Leave Tonight is the sort of record that'll make you believe in love songs—and in the oft-shat-upon genre of easy listening. Let his live show—sure to be sprinkled with tunes from the record—convert you. July 31, 6pm, The Marquee Tent at Lightfoot & Wolfville, 11143 Evangeline Trail, Wolfville, $1548.85 for table of 10 (includes wine and meal), sonicconcerts.com

Hello Delaware w/Good Dear Good, Book Buddies - Dana Beeler's band Hello Delaware is infamous for its blistering live show—and we can think of no better way to celebrate live music's triumphant, against-all-odds return than to let her crew of certified rockers melt our faces off. Sat July 31, 7pm, Derby Showbar, 2037 Gottingen Street, $30-$40



August

Alan Doyle w/Terra Spencer - Hardcore fans of Great Big Sea's former frontperson are known by some in the music biz as Doilies, and we can't think of a funner fan club to patronage. Pro tip: Taking in this show means you're getting the pleasure of drinking in Terra Spencer's sunny spin on folk, so don't miss the opening set. Aug 1-2, 6pm, The Marquee Tent at Lightfoot & Wolfville, 11143 Evangeline Trail, Wolfville, $1548.85 for table of 10 (includes wine and meal), sonicconcerts.com

Matt Andersen w/Chris Kirby - It ain't summer without shows at the Shore Club, so be sure to say thanks to New Brunswick blues balladeer Matt Andersen for delivering a three night string of sets at the venerable dance hall. Aug 5-7, 9pm, Shore Club, 250 Shore Club Road, Hubbards, $540 for a table of 6, shoreclub.ca

Jamie Clelland - Smooth singer-songwriter stylings. Aug 8, 8pm, The Westin Nova Scotian, 1181 Hollis Street, $30, tickethalifax.com

Joel Plaskett w/Mo Kenney, Reeny Smith - A trio of the province's brightest stars align for this sweet showcase at the Shore Club, for a midsummer set of songs that'll keep you humming for the rest of the season.Aug 13-14, 9:30pm, Shore Club, 250 Shore Club Road, Hubbards, shoreclub.ca