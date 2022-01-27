iStock

Music Nova Scotia is giving up to $3,000 away to local artists and music businesses

The next deadline for its COVID-19 response investment program is February 15.

By

Non-profit arts org Music Nova Scotia is fighting the surging variant with a funding opportunity. The COVID-19 response program was "created to help artists and music businesses respond to interruptions caused by the recent outbreak of the Omicron wave of COVID-19 and to increase the capacity of artists and music businesses to grow once COVID restrictions are lifted," explains a press release.

Artists can qualify for $750 to $3,000 depending on whether they classify as level one, two or three (the levels are an internal ranking system used by Music NS to separate musicians who are starting out from those who headline festivals). Eligible activities that will be considered for funding include recording music, producing music videos, online learning and livestreams.

Musicians have until February 15 to apply, outlining what they'll use the funds for and including a 500-word blurb about how the pandemic has impacted them professionally.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
