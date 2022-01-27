Music Nova Scotia is giving up to $3,000 away to local artists and music businesses

Artists can qualify for $750 to $3,000 depending on whether they classify as level one, two or three (the levels are an internal ranking system used by Music NS to separate musicians who are starting out from those who headline festivals). Eligible activities that will be considered for funding include recording music, producing music videos, online learning and livestreams.
Musicians have until February 15 to apply, outlining what they'll use the funds for and including a 500-word blurb about how the pandemic has impacted them professionally.