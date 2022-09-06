Len Wegg
Fiona Diamond will helm Music Nova Scotia for a year starting September 6.

Music Nova Scotia announces new interim executive director

Fiona Diamond's first day on the job is September 6.

By

Music Nova Scotia is shaking things up this fall as Fiona Diamond temporarily takes the organization's helm. The new interim executive director was announced today, September 6—which will also be Diamond's first day on duty. Filling in for ED Allerga Swanson as she departs on maternity leave, Diamond brings over three decades of experience to the role.

Founder of the Ha!ifax Comedy Fest, member of the Nova Scotia Music Hall of Fame and co-founder of Brookes-Diamond Productions, Diamond promises to be a powerhouse during her one-year role. 

“The organization will certainly benefit from Fiona's vast experience in Nova Scotia's music industry and we are confident she will be instrumental in helping to advance our strategic plan, mission, and mandate during her term," says Music Nova Scotia Board of Directors president Meghan Scott in a press release announcing the changeover. "Our very best wishes go out to (temporarily) outgoing Executive Director Allegra Swanson as she welcomes a new daughter to her family.”

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
