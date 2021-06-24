You're in the land of fantastic summer festivals 

July

Halifax Jazz Festival - While the outdoor showcase that's brought the likes of Anderson .Paak and Lauryn Hill has all its fingers and toes crossed for the chance to host in-person events this summer, it's first lineup announcement is helping light up your social media feed with must-see livestreams on both Facebook and Youtube. Don't miss the likes of Halifax folk heroes Ben Caplan and Hillsburn, Polaris Prize longlisted franco-folk-rap magic-maker P'tit Belliveau, soprano superstar Measha Brueggergosman and singer-songwriter Kim Harris—to name just a few. Hit up halifaxjazzfestival.ca to see the full, star-studded lineup. Jul 3-Aug 15, halifaxjazzfestival.ca

Afrifest 2021 - The Halifax summer staple returns to rock you with a host of to-be-announced events and performers. Jul 16-17, afacs.org

Harmony Bazaar - Harmony Bazaar—Nova Scotia's answer to Lilith Fair—is celebrating a 15th birthday this festival season. In 2021, the annual tribute to women and song boasts Ria Mae as its headliner. Jul 23-25, Seacaps Memorial Park, 57 Hall Street, Lockeport, passes are $54.06 for adults, and $6.32 for youth under 19

Multi Fest - Multi Fest is staying online this year, but that doesn't mean it won't be full of performances and programming that focus on celebrating and promoting multiculturalism and togetherness in the Halifax Regional Municipality and beyond! Jul 24 -25, noon-6pm, multifestns.ca

Country Rocks The Hub - Fans of twangy guitars and getting a little dirt on their boots will be happy to hear that the country music fest is back in the gear this summer. Jul 30-Aug 1, Nova Scotia Provincial Exhibition Ground, 73 Ryland Avenue, Truro

Music and Magic - The great minds that bring the Buskers to the waterfront each summer is offering something a little different this year—but trust it'll still be as hot as a fire-eater's lunch: Music and Magic offers a host of live performances from Halifax favourites, including ECMA-winning Saturday night headliner Keonté Beals. Rounding out the good times? An on-site fair with fun rides. Jul 31-Aug 2, buskers.ca/schedule

August

The toast to craft suds of all sorts returns for a beer on the pier this summer, with a knockout selection of cider on deck, too. Food, music and more round out the fun.

Chester Race Week - Get ready to gybe into the biggest keelboat regatta in Canada! Just remember to duck with the boom. Watch as colourful spinnakers sail over the white-capped Chester coastline. And if you feel seasick, know there are also onshore events, live music and vendors as part of the festivities. Aug 11-14, Chester Yacht Club, 21 South Street, Chester

Halifax Pride - The annual 2SLGBTQ+ community celebration returns to a planned mix of online and IRL events this August. While as of press time the event schedule was still to be announced, we know to expect supersized fun and colourful happenings across its 10 days. Aug 12-22, various locations, halifaxpride.com

Lunenburg Craft & Food Festival - Just when you thought a visit to scenic Lunenburg couldn't get more swell, this two-day fest arrives as the cherry on top. Aug 14, 10am-5pm; Aug 15, 10am-4pm, various locations, Lunenburg

Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal - The Valley's biggest celebration of dance returns for a week of poetry in motion. Stay tuned for FODAR programming announcements. Aug 16-21, Annapolis Royal

East Coast Kite Fest - Watch as vibrant kites hover over Halifax's city centre, ranging from just 15 centimetres to a huge 15 metres in diameter! You can rent or buy over 50 different types of kites, as well as snack on food from a wide selection of vendors. Aug 21-22, Citadel Hill, free

Rainbow Harbour Fest - Burry, Pillow Fite, Jade Bennett and more. A host of bands we're really excited about—including the indie-pop Burry and alt-folk Pillow Fite—bring the noise at The Derby Showbar with this brand-new festival. The next afternoon, a drag show starring Halifax's Haus Of Rivers makes for the perfect sprinkling of sugar (and spice) on top. Aug 21, 6:30pm, $25; Aug 22, 3-6pm, $20, Derby Showbar, 2037 Gottingen Street

September

Halifax Urban Folk Festival - Putting forth the convincing case that summer's swan song would be a folk tune, HUFF's annual celebration of roots, traditional and folk music returns. While the event had yet to announce its musical lineup as of press time, past years have featured the sonic sunshine of Damhnait Doyle, and The Wooden Stars. Sep 2-5

Fringe - Halifax's largest theatrical event is a go! The festival's Facebook page says "digitally? from a social distance? Who knows what September will hold!" Regardless, it's comforting to know it isn't going anywhere. Sep 2-12

Full Circle Festival: Turning the Tide - COVID stopped the festival from happening over the summer solstice, but with new dates in September and a lineup with the likes of Mo Kenny, Old Man Luedecke and Burry already announced, it'll be worth the wait. September 17-18. 17 Belmont Road, Avondale