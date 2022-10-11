A still from the Sundance audience award-winning flick Girl Picture

Movies are back at indie theatre Carbon Arc starting this weekend

Two screenings of the flick Girl Picture Oct 14-15 show Cineplex isn't the only game in town.

By

Halifax has a rich history of independent movie houses: Everyone from your grew-up-here co-worker to former national poet laureate George Elliott Clarke can wax poetic about the locally-run spot they favoured for screenings, be it The Oxford or the fantastically named Wormwood's Dog and Monkey Cinema. (Clarke talks a lot about the transformative times he spent seeing movies on Gottingen Street in his luminous 2021 memoir.) These small, non-corporate movie houses were a space to be transported through the power of film—something that feels even more precious in this post-lockdown, Marvel Cinematic Universe moment.
George Elliott Clarke knows Where Beauty Survived

George Elliott Clarke knows Where Beauty Survived: One of Canada’s most lauded authors releases his most vulnerable work yet.

Lucky for film buffs across the city, then, that Carbon Arc—Halifax's last indie theatre—has announced its return to regular, in-person screenings, starting this weekend, Oct. 14-15. With a sporadic in-person presence throughout COVID's early days, fans of the space have been waiting for word of what's next. Now we know: More movies are coming down the pipe, but first it's two showings of Finnish feature Girl Picture, the Sundance audience award-winning story of two best friends in the thralls of first love and the intense figure skater they meet along the way.



Later this month, Carbon Arc will celebrate Halloween with a showing of the classic vampire flick Nosferatu—a silent film from 1922—with live music to accompany it.

