Movies are back at indie theatre Carbon Arc starting this weekend

alifax has a rich history of independent movie houses: Everyone from your grew-up-here co-worker to former national poet laureate George Elliott Clarke can wax poetic about the locally-run spot they favoured for screenings, be it The Oxford or the fantastically named Wormwood's Dog and Monkey Cinema. (Clarke talks a lot about the transformative times he spent seeing movies on Gottingen Street in his luminous 2021 memoir .) These small, non-corporate movie houses were a space to be transported through the power of film—something that feels even more precious in this post-lockdown, Marvel Cinematic Universe moment.Lucky for film buffs across the city, then, that Carbon Arc—Halifax's last indie theatre—has announced its return to regular, in-person screenings, starting this weekend, Oct. 14-15. With a sporadic in-person presence throughout COVID's early days, fans of the space have been waiting for word of what's next. Now we know: More movies are coming down the pipe, but first it's two showings of Finnish feature, the Sundance audience award-winning story of two best friends in the thralls of first love and the intense figure skater they meet along the way.Later this month, Carbon Arc will celebrate Halloween with a showing of the classic vampire flick—a silent film from 1922—with live music to accompany it.