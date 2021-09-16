Phillip Lewitski (left) and Avery Winters-Anthony (centre) co-star in Wildhood.

Movie review: Wildhood’s ephemeral glow

The buzzy coming-of-age story opens FIN Atlantic International Film Festival tonight.

By

In the world of Wildhood, it’s always golden hour or the pale yellow glow of a soft, full moon. Everything—from scraps of garbage to wildflowers—has the honey-edged radiance of light reflected from a campfire. Set in the waning hours of main character Link’s childhood, the endless-sunset vibe makes sense: The finiteness and the beauty hold each other in sharp relief.


Filmmaker Bretten Hannam says it took about a decade for the sweepingly shot Wildhood to reach the world, as industry insiders were often resistant to the queer, Indigenous storyline and subject matter. These very facets of representation—Link is 2-Spirit and struggling to connect to his Indigenous roots as he searches for his presumed-dead mother; his love interest Pasmay is a pow wow dancer who whispers sweet nothings in Mi’kmaq—are what make the movie such a landmark.

Watching the film, I was first struck that I’d never seen so many Indigenous actors on screen at once before. By the end, I was struck by the realness they imbued: The convenience store where Pasmay and Link meet by happenstance reminds me of one near my grandparent’s house (and the shop proprietors are similar, too). It’s country roads those of us who grew up on the east coast have driven down, populated with trucks full of people we’ve met. While Pasmay’s Avery Winters-Anthony is shirtless enough to make Taylor Lautner proud, viewing Wildhood is viewing a world where whiteness is a minor character, at last.


Escaping an abusive home with his younger half-brother in tow, Link’s journey across the Annapolis Valley is as much about connecting to himself and his roots as it is about meeting his mother. Sometimes this results in a heavy handedness: Link’s fist is forever curled around a birthday card his mom sent, which he frowns at a lot; a shorthand for her missing from his life is conveyed in intentionally blurry shots of her face.


But the movie is at its strongest when it turns away from the family that abandoned its leads and leans into their frisson-filled connection instead (even if their most intimate moment borrows a touch too heavily from Moonlight). Traipsing the countryside together and awash in that magic-hour light, the two youth learn to be themselves while Pasmay teaches Link pow wow dancing.

One flaxen morning after, next to a thunderous waterfall, Link asks Pasmay to “Say something. In our language. I like to hear it.” Pasmay replies, in Mi’kmaq: “You act angry all the time. And maybe you are, but you have a big heart. You care more than anyone I know.”

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

Dawn, Her Dad and the Tractor drives it home

By Morgan Mullin

Maya V. Henry stars as Dawn.

It’s lights, camera action for FIN Atlantic Film Festival 2021

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax filmmaker Seth A. Smith's much-awaited horror flick Tin Can is showing at FIN.

What to watch at the 2021 FIN Atlantic International Film Festival

By Morgan Mullin

The fest's closing flick, Official Competition, is like a glitter-doused cocktail of The Room and Jane, The Virgin.

In it to FIN it: Your guide to the 2021 Atlantic International Film Festival

By Morgan Mullin

FIN 2021 kicks off with a screening of Nova Scotian-shot Wildhood.
More »

Latest in Cultural Festivals

Dawn, Her Dad and the Tractor drives it home

By Morgan Mullin

Maya V. Henry stars as Dawn.

It’s lights, camera action for FIN Atlantic Film Festival 2021

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax filmmaker Seth A. Smith's much-awaited horror flick Tin Can is showing at FIN.

What to watch at the 2021 FIN Atlantic International Film Festival

By Morgan Mullin

The fest's closing flick, Official Competition, is like a glitter-doused cocktail of The Room and Jane, The Virgin.

In it to FIN it: Your guide to the 2021 Atlantic International Film Festival

By Morgan Mullin

FIN 2021 kicks off with a screening of Nova Scotian-shot Wildhood.
More »
More Cultural Festivals »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Poll

Did you vote in advance polls for the 2021 federal election?

View Results

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Trending

CBC’s “lust, legacy and lobster” show Moonshine stays true to Nova Scotia

By Chris Stoodley

Jennifer Finnigan plays a familiar character in Moonshine, the sibling who left Nova Scotia and causes chaos by returning.

What to watch at the 2021 FIN Atlantic International Film Festival

By Morgan Mullin

The fest's closing flick, Official Competition, is like a glitter-doused cocktail of The Room and Jane, The Virgin.

It’s lights, camera action for FIN Atlantic Film Festival 2021

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax filmmaker Seth A. Smith's much-awaited horror flick Tin Can is showing at FIN.

The Bus Stops here

By Morgan Mullin

“I’ve been really excited to see the changes happening to the building and to see the vision for a new Bus Stop coming to reality,” says Sebastien Labelle, executive director of The Bus Stop Theatre Co-operative

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.