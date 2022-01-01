Best of Halifax

Most Important Local Issue

HIGHEST PRIORITY

Affordable housing crisis
SECOND-HIGHEST PRIORITY

Healthcare
THIRD-HIGHEST PRIORITY

Homelessness
Affordable housing ranks at the top of the list for being the worst thing facing this city. This will come as no surprise to the growing number of Haligonians who are being driven from their homes and being forced to sleep in their cars, on neighbours’ couches and in the streets. Since our politicians don’t seem to think this is a major issue, expect this one to take priority again next year unless any of the other crises facing us—from climate change to the impending collapse of the health-care system—force housing to the back seat.

