The Coast
The modular units are nowhere to be seen.

Modular units, where art thou?

HRM hasn’t given a formal housing update in over a month, despite promises to do so on a biweekly basis.

By

Way back on August 31, Halifax Regional Council held a special meeting to discuss the housing crisis. It was only a few weeks after the violent police action on August 18, and the disturbing images from that day were still at the forefront of the city’s collective consciousness.

The meeting was mainly councillors feeling remorseful, but included a little bit of discussing next steps in addressing the housing crisis. From it came a promise to spend $500,000 on housing in the short term and to give public updates for accountability biweekly at every council meeting.

Then, on September 29, Halifax mayor Mike Savage and de facto housing manager Erica Fleck took seats six feet apart at a press conference in city hall, and told assembled journalists that 73 modular housing units would soon make their way to the city for much-needed emergency shelter for unhoused Haligonians. The news was well received, and people were hopeful that the ongoing crisis would soon be at least slightly alleviated.

“Our goal is to deal with everybody in a way that suits their needs,” the mayor said at the time. It seemed like progress was being made.

But it’s now November, and the modular units are nowhere to be found. There has been no progress since that first announcement. No locations have been announced for the units, and no unhoused people have been told when, or even if, they’ll be able to move into a heated, insulated unit.

While the first press conference given by Savage and Fleck had significant public interest, the only time since then council discussed the modular units was in a meeting on October 26. No new information came from that. “Staff are working to identify and secure a Halifax site to install modular units, with confirmation of the location and number of units able to be placed yet to be determined.,” said a written update from Fleck. So far, HRM has spent $144,746 of the $500,000 but is already expecting to increase that to a total of $1 million to “continue the rehabilitation of the modular units and prepare for placement.”

Last week, Halifax District 7 Downtown councillor Waye Mason told CBC that the locations would be announced this week, but walked that back in an email to The Coast on Thursday. “I’ve got nothing,” Mason wrote. “Soon is what I hear.” An HRM spokesperson also told The Coast, via email, “an update will be available next week.”

Fleck, who’s supposed to be doing boots-on-the-ground work, has refused repeated requests for interviews with The Coast since an interview on October 8 (published here on October 14). At the time, she said the units would be occupied “before the snow flies,” but the city has never given an exact date that people can expect the modular units to be ready.

“I’ve never seen these things, I don’t know that they exist. I don’t know anyone that’s actually seen them in the city.”

tweet this

Meanwhile, those who should have insider information about the modular units’ arrival have also been told nothing. “Nothing at all has been confirmed for us in any way,” says Michelle Malette, executive director of Out of the Cold Shelter in Halifax, the service provider designated to place people in the units once they arrive. “I’ve never seen these things, I don’t know that they exist. I don’t know anyone that’s actually seen them in the city.”

A Dartmouth hotel, the Travelodge Suites,  is also being converted into a shelter, funded not by the city but by the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia. This project will see 65 units created, but the modular units and more are needed to aid the estimated 409 unhoused people in HRM.

At this point, even if the modular unit locations are announced next week, it still could take several more weeks for electric, water and sewer services to be hooked up, leaving service providers to race against the cold weather to select which clients can move in, notify them and set up wrap-around services on site.

Tags

About The Author

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Once a freelancer, Victoria has been a full-time reporter with The Coast since April 2020, covering everything from COVID-19 to small business to politics and social justice. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College School of Journalism in 2017.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

“Massive” Cogswell redevelopment coming for 2025-2026

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Design rendering for the potential Granville Park promenade, part of the Cogswell Interchange redevelopment.

Ready or not, winter is coming to People’s Park

By Victoria Walton

Collecting heavy winter clothing at People’s Park as temperatures drop.

A People’s Park success story

By Victoria Walton

A People’s Park success story

Rent control extended until the end of 2023

By Lyndsay Armstrong

"Some of this crisis was created by just population growth success, people want to be here and that’s great…but the reality is a large part of the problem has been, quite simply, the government," premier Tim Houston said.
More »

Latest in City

“Massive” Cogswell redevelopment coming for 2025-2026

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Design rendering for the potential Granville Park promenade, part of the Cogswell Interchange redevelopment.

Ready or not, winter is coming to People’s Park

By Victoria Walton

Collecting heavy winter clothing at People’s Park as temperatures drop.

Original bronze bells are coming back to Halifax City Hall after a silent century

By Oriol Salvador

Sketch of City Hall in 1887, when the original bell might have been in the tower.

A People’s Park success story

By Victoria Walton

A People’s Park success story
More »
More City »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Nov 4

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Nov&nbsp;4

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Nov 5

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Nov&nbsp;5

“Massive” Cogswell redevelopment coming for 2025-2026

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Design rendering for the potential Granville Park promenade, part of the Cogswell Interchange redevelopment.

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Nov 3

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Nov&nbsp;3

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.