unnamed.jpg
via Mocean Dance

Mocean Dance releases a call for artists

The venerable company is looking for collaborators for a new participatory public artwork.

By

Mocean Dance is looking for artists from all disciplines to take part in preliminary research sessions that will shape its next project, a participatory public work. Currently titled PLAY and created by Halifax artist Jacinte Armstrong, the finished artwork will "invite artists and audiences to share space and time, and to make something together while exploring what it might feel like to 'think through movement'," explains Mocean's call-out.

Before that, though, Mocean needs for the input of several artists to ensure PLAY becomes an accessible artwork. Adds Mocean's release: "Selected artists will work with a core group of collaborators, directed by Jacinte, in a creative process that values open-ended, exploratory, interdisciplinary collaboration and dialogue. We are seeking artists from a variety of backgrounds, lived experience, and intersectional identities, who are interested in bringing their experience and art practice in to a collaborative and generative research space."

Sound like you? The deadline to apply to the 10-20 hour opportunity (which pays $32 hourly) is Monday, August 22 at 11:59pm.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Support local theatre *and* trick out your apartment with Neptune's annual yardsale

By Morgan Mullin

Support local theatre *and* trick out your apartment with Neptune's annual yardsale

Q&A: Halifax actor Deivan Steele is taking Hamlet back to basics

By Morgan Mullin

Q&A: Halifax actor Deivan Steele is taking Hamlet back to basics

Neptune Theatre announces two audition notices

By Morgan Mullin

Neptune Theatre announces two audition notices

Ashley McKenzie's Queens of the Qing Dynasty will have its North American premiere at TIFF 2022

By Morgan Mullin

Ashley McKenzie's Queens of the Qing Dynasty will have its North American premiere at TIFF 2022
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

Support local theatre *and* trick out your apartment with Neptune's annual yardsale

By Morgan Mullin

Support local theatre *and* trick out your apartment with Neptune's annual yardsale

5 new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear

By Morgan Mullin

5 new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear

Everything you need to know about the Bangladesh Festival 2022

By Alyssa Goulart

Everything you need to know about the Bangladesh Festival 2022

CBC renews two beloved, buzzy series made in Nova Scotia

By Morgan Mullin

CBC renews two beloved, buzzy series made in Nova Scotia

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group