Submitted

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition comes to Halifax Exhibition Centre July 7

Another projection-based show of historic art arrives in HRM.

By

If Sobeys' plan to phase out Air Miles meant you cashed yours in, and it ain't much, the Halifax Exhibition Centre has your back: Another globe-trotting projection art show is preparing to set up shop at 200 Prospect Road.

It was announced today that a digital rendering of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel—simply called Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition—will be on view at the Exhibition Centre. The show starts July 7, and is scheduled to be open Thursday-Sunday, 10am-6pm, through September 9. Tickets for the projection start at $21.20 and are available via the site chapelsiste.com.

Related
A press shot from Beyond Van Gogh

Getting to the bottom of the competing Van Gogh exhibits in Halifax: Two similar celebrations of the “Starry Night” artist have us seeing double.

Earlier in 2022, another projection-based show lit up Instagram feeds and Facebook stories all over town. Beyond Van Gogh billed itself as an "immersive experience" while blasting stories-high versions of "Starry Night" on the blacked-out walls of the Exhibition Centre. Now, the famous Vatican site gets the same treatment—but unlike the original, we doubt Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition will take four years to complete.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Screen Nova Scotia announces senior director of $20 million sound stage project

By Morgan Mullin

Gordon Whittaker will lead the Screen Nova Scotia sound stage project, which has potential to make the film industry in Nova Scotia a year-round venture.

Atlantic Filmmakers Cooperative announces Erica Meus-Saunders as new executive director

By Morgan Mullin

Erica Meus-Saunders says AFCOOP has always "felt like a second home." She'll be taking over the org on June 29.

There's two sweet yard sales happening in Halifax this weekend you won't wanna miss

By Morgan Mullin

The queer-owned local art line Sorry Goods will be selling art with slogans perfect for screaming into the void at Radstorm's fundraising yard sale June 25.

Getting Ready for Rocky Horror with Allister MacDonald

By Morgan Mullin

Backstage with Merritt Award-winning actor Allister MacDonald, who stars in The Rocky Horror Show at Neptune.
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Meet the artist who inspired Halifax’s new approach to parking tickets

By Morgan Mullin

I'thandi Munro, a multi-disciplinary artist, made an art installation of the 100-plus parking tickets she incurred while earning a degree at NSCAD. She says systemic barriers made the tickets unavoidable.

So, you wanna see some fireworks in Halifax this weekend?

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax is not hosting fireworks on the waterfront this year, but you can see some either at Grand Parade or Bedford's DeWolfe Park.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Pride Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Pride Festival

Atlantic Filmmakers Cooperative announces Erica Meus-Saunders as new executive director

By Morgan Mullin

Erica Meus-Saunders says AFCOOP has always "felt like a second home." She'll be taking over the org on June 29.

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group