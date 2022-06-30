Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition comes to Halifax Exhibition Centre July 7

If Sobeys' plan to phase out Air Miles meant you cashed yours in, and it ain't much, the Halifax Exhibition Centre has your back: Another globe-trotting projection art show is preparing to set up shop at 200 Prospect Road.

It was announced today that a digital rendering of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel—simply called Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition—will be on view at the Exhibition Centre. The show starts July 7, and is scheduled to be open Thursday-Sunday, 10am-6pm, through September 9. Tickets for the projection start at $21.20 and are available via the site chapelsiste.com.

Earlier in 2022, another projection-based show lit up Instagram feeds and Facebook stories all over town. Beyond Van Gogh billed itself as an "immersive experience" while blasting stories-high versions of "Starry Night" on the blacked-out walls of the Exhibition Centre. Now, the famous Vatican site gets the same treatment—but unlike the original, we doubt Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition will take four years to complete.