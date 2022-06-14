Michael Bublé announces Halifax concert for October 22

It's worked: The singer's got enough Grammys and Junos to fill a shelf, and fans the world over who can't get enough. The Halifax contingent of this group will be elated, then, to learn that Bublé is on his way out east this October, playing the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax October 22.
The self-declared King of Christmas (don't tell Mariah Carey) will be stopping in 11 Canadian cities as part of his "Higher" tour, and those who had tickets for his cancelled May 2020 show are advised to keep them, as they'll be honoured at the new, October 2022 date.
Otherwise, tickets for the show are now on sale via Ticket Atlantic, and range from $52.25 to $204.25.