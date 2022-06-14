The Bublé himself.
Evaan Kheraj
Michael Bublé announces Halifax concert for October 22

The crooner will play the Scotiabank Centre as part of his "Higher" tour.

By

Michael Bublé has been crooning his way to the top since the early 2000s, angling to be a one-man Rat Pack revival, with the slim-cut suits to match.

It's worked: The singer's got enough Grammys and Junos to fill a shelf, and fans the world over who can't get enough. The Halifax contingent of this group will be elated, then, to learn that Bublé is on his way out east this October, playing the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax October 22.

The self-declared King of Christmas (don't tell Mariah Carey) will be stopping in 11 Canadian cities as part of his "Higher" tour, and those who had tickets for his cancelled May 2020 show are advised to keep them, as they'll be honoured at the new, October 2022 date.

Otherwise, tickets for the show are now on sale via Ticket Atlantic, and range from $52.25 to $204.25.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
