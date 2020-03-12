Food + Drink
March 12, 2020 Food + Drink

Meet the new Ostrich Club 

By
RACHEL KNOX
  • RACHEL KNOX

After a lengthy closure, The Ostrich Club (5529 Young Street) re-opened last month in the Hydrostone with a completely redesigned interior, a more intimate vibe and a slightly more booze-forward focus, "blurring the line between bar and restaurant," according to owner Rachel Knox. The cocktail list has expanded under bar manager Lindsay Jones, formerly of Barrington Street's Noble. And while The Ostrich Club is still very much a dinner destination, chef Lachlan Culjak has developed a new focus on snacks and small plates. Neighbourhood brunch-goers, however, will be glad to see few changes to their daytime favourites.

