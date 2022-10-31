Edith is no ordinary doll.
Edith is no ordinary doll.

Meet Edith, the 90-year-old doll with paranormal tendencies

Edith's owner Lizzy Hawkins says be nice to her—or else.

By

When we asked our readers if they believe in ghosts—most said they do—we also received some messages about paranormal experiences people have had around Halifax. That's how we met Lizzy Hawkins, an antique collector and vintage seller who has an extraordinary friend: a composite doll from the 1930s that may or not be the cause of some unusual happenings.

Hawkins found Edith in an antique store in Wilmot, NS five years ago and paid $2.50 for her. The pair have been inseparable ever since. Hawkins warns that you need to be nice to Edith–strange things have happened to people who insulted or hurt her. Watch the video below to learn more about these friends from different realms. Happy Halloween! 

