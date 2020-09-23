Maybe Uber wasn't inevitable after all 

¿,ʇuɐɔ ɥɔǝ┴ ƃᴉq ɟᴉ sn ǝʌɐs llᴉʍ oɥM



Ask anyone and they'll tell you it's the way of the future. Mayor Mike Savage tells the newspapers 'it's the way the world is moving. Deputy mayor Waye Mason says in a radio interview that Halifax can't call itself a high-tech city without it.

What that means is there’s no Uber in town unless that license requirement is changed.

The city also has its own requirements— a criminal record check, a vulnerable sector check and a child abuse registry check—for TNC licenses. Although earlier this year councillor Tony Mancini told councillors those checks would be an obstacle for Uber, this week a source with knowledge of the situation assured us they are not a deal-breaker for the company. Whatever threat Mancini heard from Uber was probably just that: a threat.

Tech Won't Save Us podcast—about tech journalism's role in proliferating the profile of tech companies like Uber, labour and technocapitalism—reporter Sam Harnett said "the sheer fact that a company gets called a tech company in the media, and gets covered by tech journalists, immediately lends a credence to something new and innovative. And all of these gig companies, like they are built on avoiding regulations by appearing to be new or innovative."



The episode was recorded the day Uber and Lyft were supposed to classify thousands of workers as employees in California . The companies threatened to pull out of the whole state in response. The threat garnered them an extension.

