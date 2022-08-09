Braden Lam
Matt Steele captures the vibe of Summer 2022 with "Vintage Photo Filter".

Matt Steele wrote 2022's song of the summer. Here, he debuts a must-see acoustic video version.

"Vintage Photo Filter" will be in our heads until the leaves change, and we're cool with that.

By

Matt Steele has this summer’s vibe on lock. The genre-agnostic singer-songwriter’s latest, called “Vintage Photo Filter” captures the current atmosphere of trying to make the most of these sunny days while also feeling trapped in the churn of making content. “To me, the moment right now is: We're all kind of burned out on social media. Everybody's feeling anxious and worrying about the future and making rent. And so, you know, the music for that situation is maybe something more like ‘Vintage Photo Filter’, where we want to have something we can pop our heads to—but also something that captures all of that gloom,” says Steele about the Beach Boys-meets-Weezer track.


The tune simmers, smoulders and shimmers while Steele drops lyrical ice cubes like “Everything’s so crystal clear/Sometimes I wanna disappear” or “I like that vintage photo filter/It brings me back in time/Cause I’ve been skipping my coffee, saving my pennies/And feeling kind of dead inside.”


“So many really, really popular songs are sad songs that people just don't really—I don't know if they don't get it, or maybe it's just like it's a subconscious human emotion in some way,” Steele says, listing Springsteen’s “Born In The USA” and Hillsburn’s “Room Across The Hall” as examples. “It is kind of very similar to ‘Vintage Photo Filter’,” he muses. “It's like: ‘What happened to this carefree, getting stoned, sleeping until 10am summer?’ kind of vibe. Like, now we gotta be adults. But the song is still super happy…We want to get our medicine with a spoonful of sugar, I guess.”


Simply put, not since Kacey Musgraves’ “Happy & Sad” have your ears been graced with such a crying-smiling alchemy for weeping into the sea. In fact, Team Coast loves the tune so much that we asked Steele to debut an acoustic version with us, which he does in the exclusive video below. It’s our official nomination for song of the summer:


Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Grand Oasis announces Grand Reunion finale weekend headliners

By Morgan Mullin

Grand Oasis announces Grand Reunion finale weekend headliners

5 new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear

By Morgan Mullin

5 new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear

How to celebrate Acadian Day 2022

By Morgan Mullin

How to celebrate Acadian Day 2022

There's a free music fest and block party happening in Halifax's north end this weekend

By Morgan Mullin

There's a free music fest and block party happening in Halifax's north end this weekend
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

5 new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear

By Morgan Mullin

5 new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear

Support local theatre *and* trick out your apartment with Neptune's annual yardsale

By Morgan Mullin

Support local theatre *and* trick out your apartment with Neptune's annual yardsale

Mocean Dance releases a call for artists

By Morgan Mullin

Mocean Dance releases a call for artists

Grand Oasis announces Grand Reunion finale weekend headliners

By Morgan Mullin

Grand Oasis announces Grand Reunion finale weekend headliners

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group