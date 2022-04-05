Lindsay Duncan
Matt Mays announces trio of August Shore Club shows

Tickets go on sale April 7 at noon.

A couple of indie Can-rock kings will descend on Hubbards's Shore Club this August 25-27. Dartmouth hero Matt Mays has long marked the swan song of the season with a trio of always-packed, always-sold-out, always-worth-it shows at the venerable dance hall, and 2022 sees the tradition return to its pre-pandemic format, ditching the inflated prices of 2021’s show and the table seating COVID required. Ontario cool kid Daniel Romano will be on deck, warming the stage with his band.


Tickets (which are $54.70 in advance) go on sale Thursday, April 7 at noon on Sonic Concert’s website—so set a reminder for yourself now.


“I couldn’t be happier that the regular Shore Club action is returning to Hubbards this year!” Mays says in a release. Us, too.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
