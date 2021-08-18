Mays has got a rock and roll fix on line one.
DEVIN MCLEAN
Matt Mays announces surprise string of summer Shore Club shows

The seasonal tradition is basically proof nature is healing.

It ain't August until Matt Mays sings "On The Hood" from The Shore Club stage, a perfect coalescence of sound and space so peak Nova Scotian summertime it moves your feet from under you, here in the real, to the hyperreal—toes tapping all the way.

And while usually the duke of Dartmouth's stint of shows at Hubbards' great dance hall/lobster supper spot is announced when the threat of snow still seems imminent, this year Mays is surprising us all with today's announcement that he'll perform at The Shore Club from August 25-28. The Town Heroes are opening the 9:15pm shows and, as per COVID rules, audience entries are at assigned times (given when tickets are purchased). Speaking of tickets: They go on sale at noon on August 19 for tables of six (costing $621.16) and 10 (costing
$1033.15).

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
