The Mass Casualty Commission is being led by three professionals: Nova Scotia Chief Justice J. Michael MacDonald (left), Toronto-based lawyer Kim Stanton (centre) and former Fredericton police chief Leanne Fitch (right).
The Coast
The Mass Casualty Commission is being led by three professionals: Nova Scotia Chief Justice J. Michael MacDonald (left), Toronto-based lawyer Kim Stanton (centre) and former Fredericton police chief Leanne Fitch (right).

Mass Casualty Commission's public proceedings could have started today

The inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting that killed 22 people includes 60 participants.

By

Today, Oct 26, was supposed to be the start of public proceedings for the federal and provincial public inquiry into what happened when a gunman dressed as an RCMP officer shot and killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020.

Instead, the first public hearings into the Portapique tragedy will begin in February—four months later than planned. An Oct 13 statement from the Mass Casualty Commission said the starting date was delayed because the process of information gathering and redacting “sensitive and private details, has taken longer than anticipated.”

Before these documents are shared with the public, all 60 commission participants—including the RCMP—will be able to first review what’s in them. Legal experts are concerned about the lack of public involvement in this public inquiry, Global reported.

The 60 people or groups who will formally participate in the commission include 27 families or family members of the deceased, six police services or groups, nine gender-based organizations, three victim advocacy groups, a firearm rights coalition and a gun control coalition. The federal and provincial governments have participated in the process since the outset, which includes the RCMP.

“Adjusting the schedule allows for more time for us to work with the Participants,” said a commission spokesperson in an email. The counsel will spend the fall meeting with the participants in order to hear about any “gaps, questions or issues” in the documents that will eventually be shared publicly.

“The purpose is to provide Participants with the opportunity to inform and assist us with ensuring that when the information is shared publicly in the new year, it is as accurate and complete as possible,” a spokesperson said.

Robert Pineo and Sandra McCulloch, the lawyers representing families of the mass shooting victims, said their clients are “content with the change in schedule as it provides adequate time for all participants to properly prepare for the proceedings.” The lawyers say they’ve been instructed not to comment further on the delay.

Some type of public proceeding, which could mean an update, community meeting, policy roundtable or witness panel, will happen Jan 25. This will be followed with the first public hearing, which is when evidence will be received and witnesses will answer questions about the mass killing. This begins in early February and runs for about five weeks, ending March 3. The commission says this first phase will focus on what happened on that April weekend a year and a half ago. The second phase, which looks at why and how it happened, runs from March 28 until May 5.

An interim report is due May 1. The final report, findings and recommendations are scheduled to be shared a year from now, on Nov 1, 2022. A commission spokesperson said despite the four-month delay in beginning the hearings, they are on track to meet both deadlines. The commission declined to share the costs associated with its work or say if this delay will increase overall expenses, which will be paid by the Nova Scotia and federal governments.

The commission is being led by three professionals: former Fredericton police chief Leanne Fitch, Nova Scotia Chief Justice J. Michael MacDonald and Toronto-based lawyer Kim Stanton, who was appointed after former deputy prime minister Anne MacLellan withdrew from the inquiry.

Tags

About The Author

Lyndsay Armstrong

Lyndsay is a city reporter covering all things Halifax, health and COVID-19. She is a data journalist who has covered provincial politics for allNovaScotia.com and represented Nova Scotia in a national investigation into lead in drinking water with the Toronto Star and Global.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of Portapique , Mass Casualty Commission

Timeline of the year after Portapique

By Victoria Walton

Timeline of the year after Portapique

Pilot Picasso reflects on a tough year after Portapique

By Jonathan Werbitt

Radar track from the flight Dimitri Neonakis took over Portapique a year ago. FLIGHTAWARE

We’re still calling it femicide

By Johannah Black

MEGHAN TANSEY WHITTON

How to tune in to the Portapique memorial service livestream

By Morgan Mullin

The virtual Coast cover for the week of April 23, 2020. AZIZA ASAT
More »

Latest in News

Rent control extended until the end of 2023

By Lyndsay Armstrong

"Some of this crisis was created by just population growth success, people want to be here and that’s great…but the reality is a large part of the problem has been, quite simply, the government," premier Tim Houston said.

Province shares details of “limited” hospital COVID outbreak, impacting 3 patients

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Alyson Lamb, executive director of Nova Scotia’s Western regional health zone, joined a COVID briefing for the first time today, to discuss the small outbreak at the Kentville hospital.

Former African Nova Scotian affairs minister says PCs are “playing politics with equity”

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Former African Nova Scotian affairs minister Tony Ince says the PCs are "Playing politics with equity."

PCs apologize for whitening the African Nova Scotian affairs department

By Lyndsay Armstrong

African Nova Scotian affairs minister Pat Dunn says he'll push forward initiatives to address systemic racism in NS, but "it's premature" to share those plans.
More »
More News »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Fully vaccinated Canada: animated tracker of national vaccine progress in 2021

By Kyle Shaw

Fully vaccinated Canada: animated tracker of national vaccine progress in 2021

The top 5 “Halifax's freshest memes” from the past 5 years

By Oriol Salvador

“Often, my memes follow current events happening in Halifax. When they’re major events, I get a good 10-20 meme ideas out of it,” says the mastermind behind @dal_memes Instagram posts.

HRM woman urges NS to waive her ambulance trip fees needed to treat COVID-19

By Lyndsay Armstrong

“Do not struggle at home because you’re worried about the [ambulance] cost.," former premier Rankin said in May. COMMUNICATIONS NOVA SCOTIA

Police board seeks independent advice on independent review of shelter siege

By Victoria Walton

As seen on Zoom during the Board of Police Commissioners meeting are, clockwise from top left, chair Lindell Smith, Becky Kent, Halifax Regional Police chief Dan Kinsella and Harry Critchley.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.