Crywank has been making music since the early 2000s.
Crywank has been making music since the early 2000s.

Manchester's brilliant anti-folk band Crywank hits Halifax tonight on farewell tour

5 east coast shows are a surprise addition to the tour—the Halifax stop happens at Radstorm.

By

Since 2019, fans of the horrifically named but musically genius Crywank have felt the end is near: Right before COVID, the band’s two members—who hail from Manchester and make up one of the best examples of modern anti-folk—announced the breakup that close listeners had heard coming, thanks to the several-part song "I Love You But I've Chosen Me."

Crywank started out as a solo bedroom recording project, picking up drums along the way to round out its sparse, DIY guitar. The vibe is a post-ironic Daniel Johnston; a depressed, piano-stripped Kate Nash whose sense of humour is still intact. It's the mix of lo-fi minimalism with plainspoken, surgically precise lyrics that hooks and keeps recovering punks and sadbois who know how to laugh at themselves—including the late rapper XXXTentacion, who sampled the band.

This tour, in some ways, feels like a return to roots, since it sees front person Jay Clayton touring New Brunswick and Nova Scotia solo. (Aside from tonight's show at Radstorm, Clayton will be playing in Moncton, Fredericton and, inexplicably, tiny Bear River, NS.) It also feels against the odds, since COVID delayed the tour for two years and the east coast gigs were not originally part of the tour announcement.

When The Coast reaches Clayton by phone, they are hesitant to say Crywank is calling it quits for good. After six years of constant touring and couch surfing to get by, Clayton and their bandmate Dan Watson have found COVID caused enough space between them to make "toxic" things better: "Talking on the phone—not about touring logistics, but just about our interests—we healed a lot and became better friends again," Clayton, who weathered the pandemic in Toronto, says.

True Stans will read that as a reunion on the way—but Clayton was careful to underline that they don't know what's coming next: "It's a weird thing where the band is very dominating: It dominates not even my time off but how I think of myself and the spaces in my head."



Like the band Frightened Rabbit, Crywank means more to its fans than the average listening experience: "I'll go to a gig—and even if it's a small gig of 50 people, at the end of it 20 of them will show me a tattoo of the [Crywank] dog logo," Clayton says, explaining they think part of the resonance is that Crywank "is a lot of people's depression band, I guess. So it's like this person that went through it with them is projected on me."

When Clayton takes the stage tonight at 7pm, they'll be playing music that's kept others in the room alive. Given the band's uncertain future, preemptive nostalgia is bound to saturate the room. "The main focus of my work is singing about cerebral, headspace; struggles with depression or struggles with assimilation—or things along those lines. But I never want it to be 'woe is me': Woe is me, but I know that can be funny."

Crywank Atlantic Canada 2022 Concerts

Where & when: Halifax, Friday, May 20
Venue: Radstorm, 2177 Gottingen Street
Time: 7pm
Tickets: $15 or Pay What You Can (at the door)

Where & when: Moncton, Saturday May 21
Venue: Xeroz, 234 St. George Street
Time: 9pm
Tickets: $10 (at the door)

Where & when: Bear River, Sunday May 22
Venue: Oakdene Community Centre, 1913 Clementsvale Road
Tickets: $10/PWYC (at the door)

Where & when: Fredericton, Tuesday May 24 (two shows)
Venue: The Cap, 362 Queen Street
Time: 6pm and 8:30pm
Tickets: Available now $15/$20 at the door

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Rich Aucoin announces quadruple album

By Morgan Mullin

Aucoin's next album will be a four-part opus.

Review: Willie Stratton finds a new stride

By Morgan Mullin

Willie Stratton has been a fixture in Halifax's music scene since the 2010s.

Bryan Adams announces Halifax concert September 3

By Morgan Mullin

Bryan Adams tickets start at $79.25.

Jason Mraz adds second Halifax date to August tour

By Morgan Mullin

Jason Mraz adds second Halifax date to August tour
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Poll

For a couple weeks at this time of year, the blooming cherry trees on Park Avenue make for the ultimate photo backdrop in the city. But what’s the most photogenic location year-round in HRM?

View Results

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

Bryan Adams announces Halifax concert September 3

By Morgan Mullin

Bryan Adams tickets start at $79.25.

Review: Willie Stratton finds a new stride

By Morgan Mullin

Willie Stratton has been a fixture in Halifax's music scene since the 2010s.

Jacob Sampson announced as associate artistic director of 2b Theatre Company

By Morgan Mullin

Jacob Sampson has long been a change-maker and innovator in Halifax's theatre scene.

Did you hear the one about Dartmouth’s indie comedy scene?

By Morgan Mullin

Amanda Spriggs (left) and Jon Pickett run The Red Room Riots, a weekly comedy show at The Dart Gallery's new event room.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.