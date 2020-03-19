News + Opinion

April 23, 2020 News + Opinion » City

Make room for the chaos 

How to grieve tragedy in the depths of a deadly pandemic.

By

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Speaking of...

More »

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Voice of The City: Abuse and violence thrive in isolation and silence   (COVID-19)
  2. Why didn't Nova Scotia's RCMP use the emergency alert system?   (City)
  3. Nova Scotia in mourning: What we know about the victims   (City)
  4. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  5. The history of Earth Day, from radical roots to big green in 50 years   (Environment)
  6. Starting today you can apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit   (COVID-19)
  7. There are still lots of ways to support small business in Halifax right now   (COVID-19)
  8. How to watch Nova Scotia RCMP press conference about today's shootings   (COVID-19)
  9. Bring Halifax culture home thanks to our social distance streaming guide   (Feature)
  10. Federal government updates the CERB to help seasonal and casual workers   (COVID-19)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.