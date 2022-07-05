Lunenburg Doc Fest announces finalists in its inaugural live pitch contest

Five filmmakers from underrepresented communities (BIPOC, 2SLGBTQiA+, persons with a disability, or individuals belonging to other underrepresented communities) will receive support in developing their doc pitch in preparation for a live pitch event happening during this year's fest, which is slated for September 22-28. The overall winner will walk away with a $10,000 purse, including cash and in-kind filmmaking services and one-on-one mentorship to help them create a documentary short.
Today, the fest announced its final five: Israel Ekanem, Clinton Ray Howard, Juliet Mawusi, Anna Quon and Gee Stewart. Coast readers will remember Ekanem as one of Halifax's hardest-working filmmakers, having created over 13 short films in four years. Ekanem is a fixture at the annual Emerging Lens Film Festival, finding movie-making inspiration in everything from the words of rapper Killer Mike to the works of filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Quon is another Haligonian in the running, a poet, novelist and painter who creates animated shorts based on her verses. Juliet Mawusi also calls HRM her HQ, with a background in broadcast and a short film featured at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival under her belt.