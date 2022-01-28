The Coast
Lou Pécou translates to “the peduncle,” the part of a fruit or vegetable where it was attached to the plant, which can be examined to determine its ripeness.

Lou Pécou aims to raise the bar for Halifax pizza

Owner and pizzaiolo Cédric Toullec brings his grandmother’s inspiration from Marseille to Halifax.

By

On a quiet Tuesday morning at Lou Pécou (5567 Cunard Street), owner Cédric Toullec removes a hefty armload of dough from the deep metal bowl where it’s been rising for the past 30 minutes. With effort and a loud slapping sound, he plops it onto the counter and douses it with a healthy dose of extra virgin olive oil.

After covering the mountain of dough with saran wrap, Toullec locates a kitchen scale to begin portioning it into serving sizes. Once divided, it will make about 90 different pizzas. Being the only qualified pizzaiolo in Halifax’s newest pizzeria usually means 20-hour workdays, but Toullec says it’s the passion for cooking that gets him through.

click to enlarge Cédric Toullec carefully measures out individual pizzas-worth of dough from a ball large enough to make 90 pizzas. - THE COAST
The Coast
Cédric Toullec carefully measures out individual pizzas-worth of dough from a ball large enough to make 90 pizzas.

“Love is the key of everything I try to do,” he says. “When I put something on the table, I guarantee you that this is my heart.”

As Toullec dusts flour off his black sweatshirt, stained with dried dough, he explains that there are several different types of Italian-style pizza. At Lou Pécou, he serves “classica” or Rome-style, not the Naples-style that first comes to mind when you think of Italian pies.

“I like to say there's probably 20 or 30 different kinds of pizza officially,” says Toullec. “Neopolitan is cooking 60 seconds, the hydration is high, while mine, it takes three, four minutes to bake, and the hydration is really lower than that. So it's not at all the same experience.”

The dough is firm after cooking, so when you pick up a slice, it doesn’t droop. Toullec says it’s also more easily digestible and has less salt in the crust: “When you're done, you don't feel full or bloated and you won't be thirsty.” 

Every ingredient is sourced intentionally, there’s no cutting corners to save costs. The flour is either 0 or 00 from La Milanaise in Quebec, but since “the dough is just the plate at the end of the day,” the real stars of the show are the toppings. This includes local ingredients like meats and cheeses sourced from Ratinaud mushrooms from Maritime Gourmet, a house habanero oil, and sundried tomatoes that take five hours to dry and 24 hours to marinate.

click to enlarge A Lou Pécou pizza, topped with mushrooms, white sauce and authentic Italian truffle oil. - SUBMITTED
Submitted
A Lou Pécou pizza, topped with mushrooms, white sauce and authentic Italian truffle oil.

These ingredients finish off pizzas like the classic margherita, the four cheese and Toullec’s favourite, the Royale—topped with tomato sauce, mushrooms, white ham, Emmental cheese, olives and an egg. All varieties are only available in one size, 13-inch, from 11am to 10pm Wednesday through Sunday.

Hailing from Marseille, in the south of France, Toullec worked in retail for years when he first came to Canada. At one point, he sold shoes. But eventually, Toullec was drawn back to his roots. “I always had this vision that I would open a pizzeria because it’s the perfect mix for me between being a chef and pastry,” he says. “And my best memories are with pizza, in my life.”

Travelling to his hometown, Toullec began training with a mentor—world-famous pizzaiolo John Berg. Five years in, Toullec began the process of opening his own restaurant here in Halifax. After months of construction (overheard through the adjacent walls of The Coast office) and unavoidable COVID-related delays, Lou Pécou finally opened in early January 2022.

The pizzeria’s name translates to “the peduncle,” in Provençal. “It's a word that that reached me in my deepest memory,” says Toullec, as he envisions himself as a young boy in Marseille, being raised by his grandmother.

“One of my favourite things was to sit on the counter or the table and to watch her cooking,” says Toullec. She’d make lasagna, salad and, of course, pizza. When he was around the age of seven, Toullec asked if she’d teach him to cook, and was surprised when she sternly said no. But the following day, she woke him up at 4:30 in the morning, telling the sleepy young boy that the first step to being a good cook was being first at the farmers’ market in the morning.

Mami, as Toullec calls her, taught him how to select products based on their look and feel, specifically that of the peduncle—the part of the vegetable where it had been attached to the plant. “You need to be able to recognize if the fruit is local, ripe and organic, and when it was picked, how far it travelled,” Toullec says. “The first thing she taught me was to smell it, to look at it, to identify the colour and to feel it.”

As his thoughts leave Mami’s kitchen and return to his north end shop, Toullec says that childhood memory stuck with him throughout life. “This knowledge that my grandma told me, you need to pick the right ingredients, that will be always something that’s going to follow me.”

Tags

About The Author

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Once a freelancer, Victoria has been a full-time reporter with The Coast since April 2020, covering everything from COVID-19 to small business to politics and social justice. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College School of Journalism in 2017.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

7 food spots opening soon in Halifax to get excited—and hungry—for

By Chris Stoodley

7 food spots opening soon in Halifax to get excited—and hungry—for

Chanoey’s Pasta finds a second home on Quinpool Road

By Chris Stoodley

Carl Mangali and Catherine Paulino opened downtown Dartmouth’s Chanoey’s Pasta in June 2020, and they expanded to Halifax in early 2022.

Luke’s Small Goods bakes up a new, approachable north end business

By Chris Stoodley

Luke and Hannah Gaston are two of the owners behind Luke’s Small Goods, a new north end producer that’s supplying local businesses with handmade baked goods, preserves and charcuterie.

First look at Ramblers Coffee and its “vision for just the perfect cup”

By Victoria Walton

Elly Hannon stamps the Ramblers logo—an AMC Rambler car, naturally—onto a takeout cup.
More »

Latest in Shoptalk

7 food spots opening soon in Halifax to get excited—and hungry—for

By Chris Stoodley

7 food spots opening soon in Halifax to get excited—and hungry—for

Clothing label emmi launches

By Victoria Walton

Clothing label emmi launches

Holiday season shoptalk

By Victoria Walton

Top left: Oxalis Restaurant; top right: Chung Chun; bottom left: Narrows Pub; bottom right: Pane e Circo.

First look at the new Woozles on Shirley Street

By Victoria Walton

Owner Liz Crocker says Woozles isn’t just a kids’ bookstore, but a place “for and about children.”
More »
More Shoptalk »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

7 food spots opening soon in Halifax to get excited—and hungry—for

By Chris Stoodley

7 food spots opening soon in Halifax to get excited—and hungry—for

Restrictions extended to Feb 14 as NS reports its 30th COVID death this month

By Lyndsay Armstrong

"If you look at the many thousands and thousands of people infected,” Doctor Strang said, “the case fatality rate is extremely low.”

Wildlife corridors from divide and conquer to connect and restore

By David Suzuki

While fences, walls and roads are devastating for individual creatures and whole populations, antidotes are available in the form of bridges, tunnels and corridors.

Let's Talk about action

By Jean, Katy

Bell Let’s Talk says it’s donated over $100 million in the past 10 years, but it’s Canadians making those donations possible, not the corporation itself.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.