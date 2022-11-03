Lisa LeBlanc will play Halifax as part of February 2023 Maritime tour

Annie France Noël
Lisa LeBlanc, one of the biggest names in Acadian music—or in Canadian indie, for that matter—comes to Halifax February 11.

Music nerds and Acadians alike got a reason to get hyped this week when Quebec music label Bonsound announced one of its star signees, Lisa LeBlanc, will be touring the Maritimes this February. The jaunt of dates include two Moncton shows (February 8 and 9) as well as a Halifax gig at The Marquee on February 11.

LeBlanc, the biggest name in modern Acadian music, is a multiple-time Polaris Prize shortlister who completely reinvented herself from alt-country queen to indie-pop princess on her latest album, 2022's Chiac Disco. Her biggest critical smash to date, the record has won acclaim from Canadian publications and a fervent France fanbase.  You don't need to speak her highly regional french dialect to get the songs, either: the party-all-night, glitter-doused vibe is viscerally translatable.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now via LeBlanc's website and cost $34.20. I'd suggest acting fast, as some dates are already sold out—but might suggest also clicking 'add to cart' on a Rogersville, NB show too: LeBlanc's rural hometown has created a new music venue that she'll be christening as part of the slate of dates. The veune name? La Salle de Lisa LeBlanc. If that isn't proof-positive of her subculture status, I dunno what is.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
