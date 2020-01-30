Letters to the editor, January 30, 2020 

Companies like @stayoverseas need to be stopped from buying up properties all over the city and turning them into Airbnbs. That is what is causing the lack of vacancies: people make more money renting for a few months in the summer to tourists and they don't care about what they do to the neighbourhoods. I got in touch with them over the summer to tell them about yet another group of drunk, rowdy guests staying in their place, and how I had even called the cops but they just would wait then start again. They told me not to worry because those guests would be fined.
Awesome, you make more money off of ruining my neighbourhood and we all still can't sleep.
—@jessicakorderas on Instagram
Even outside of HRM it's crazy. My son and his family were set to move into my garage before a friend offered them their cottage to rent. Come June they will be needing a new place and it does not look good.
—@heatherknightclothing
It's not just Airbnbs that affect vacancies. Taxes were driven up related to all the new construction, insurance premiums are up for student housing as they are a higher risk and enrolment at the universities are up.
—@halifaxhappyhours
What Santina Rao doesn't need is the well-meaning Martha Paynter blundering to her "defence" with inappropriate stories about how she encourages her own children to steal from grocery stores. It's incredible that Paynter thinks she is supporting Rao's cause by confessing to being the criminal that neither Walmart nor the police has the faintest hope of demonstrating that Rao ever was.
—Peter King, Halifax
While his own organization's internal investigation (by Wickwire Holm of Halifax) reported that at least two reports of his sexual misconduct are credible, he refused to participate in that investigation while encouraging his victims to do so. Months prior to what many now see as this public relations exercise designed to minimize the appearance of embarrassing allegations, he threatened his victims with litigation should they disclose their personal accounts. In one of his four apologies, he claimed he was "embarrassed."
His attempts to return to teaching absent any tangible accountability for his credibly alleged crimes are re-traumatizing many current and former members of Shambhala who feel enormously betrayed by his actions and lack of caring. —posted by Edmund Butler
