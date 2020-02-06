Letters to the editor, February 6, 2020 

On the Eastern Shore they include Paces Lake Provincial Park, Lower East Chezzetcook Provincial Park, Liscomb Point Provincial Park and others farther east. Closer to home, they include the immensely popular McCormacks Beach Provincial Park in Eastern Passage and Herring Cove Provincial Park and Blind Bay Provincial Park outside Halifax. These coastal provincial parks contribute to the measly five percent of the province's coastline that is publicly owned. But maybe premier McNeil and his cabinet cronies have also secretly "de-listed" them and they are being offered for sale to a US golf-course developer.
Is this the same premier McNeil who, following his party's second election victory in 2017, instructed his ministers, in their ministerial mandate letters, that "we believe in an open, transparent and accountable government that engages citizens?" It is not too late to stop the planned sale and resurrect Owls Head Provincial Park.
—Dusan Soudek, Halifax
OPINIONATED »
posted by MARTHA PAYNTER, Jan 22/20
When rates of women in our prisons are rising, things must change. comments 7
CITY »
posted by OLUWATOMISIN ADESINA, Jan 16/20
Poor design at Bayers Lake and Dartmouth Crossing is putting people at risk and costing businesses money. comments 2
REALITY BITES »
posted by JULIA-SIMONE RUTGERS, Jan 17/20
Halifax Regional Council passed almost all recommendations from a recent review to improve the organization. comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by JOSEFA CAMERON, Feb 6/20
The conceptual, art-fashion project is stylish wherever it calls home. comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by ISABEL BUCKMASTER, Feb 5/20
Building body positivity through body art comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by MATTHEW HALLIDAY, Jan 30/20
From Propeller's Arcade Room to the Pubcade by Silverball Games, Halifax's scene is dino-mite. comments 0
FOOD + DRINK FEATURE »
posted by MATTHEW HALLIDAY, Jan 29/20
MasterChef finalist Andy Hay is one of the new owners, and EDNA founder Jenna Mooers is staying on to run the popular Gottingen Street restaurant. comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by NICOLETTA DINI, Jan 23/20
Why local businesses are re-embracing traditional and sustainable packaging comments 0
CITY »
posted by KYLE SHAW, Jan 23/20
Halifax has lost five long-serving businesses in the last six months. comments 0