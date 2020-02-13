Letters to the editor, February 13, 2020 

That being said, I think it fitting that Dennis Edney, Omar Khadr's lawyer, be recognized for his commitment to Khadr and for his commitment to justice. Edney experienced both financial loss and intense criticism as he defended Omar Khadr. A lesser soul would have buckled under the pressure. Dennis Edney did not, and both the public in general, as well as those concerned with true societal justice, should be grateful. Thank you to The Coast for being reasonable and measured regarding Omar Khadr.
—Clair Dillon via email
I'd like help grasping how a 10-year "vet" (as he's referred to in the article) knows anything about modern warfare, from the one deployment he did, where he experienced no combat... —@drastic55 on Instagram
I served 14 years—first in the army and then the navy. I'm sure Stickland's opinion would be different, and more valid, had he been an Afghan war vet.
—@lyn_Saeo
In fact, there will soon be a bus-only lane that passes right by the front door of the hospital on Robie Street. The rapid growth of Halifax brings with it continuous traffic congestion which will make any alternative to driving a car a faster and more convenient way of getting around the city. Let us continue with the transition to sustainable travel modes and away from the car-dependent past. We must discourage the use of unsustainable transportation. One path leads to a living planet for our children, the other does not. Active transport—good for you, good for mother Earth.
—Claude via email
