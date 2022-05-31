David Sedaris appears at Chapters, 188 Chain Lake Drive, on June 25.
Ingrid Christie
Legendary author David Sedaris is coming to Halifax June 25

The bestselling essayist will read from his latest at Chapters' Chain Lake Drive location.

By

Since the mid-90s, bestselling author David Sedaris has been making his readers find beauty in the banal, building a silver lining to life that's actually comic gold. He's written over 30 books—mostly essay collections and true stories from his own life—and is a fixture across the best radio programs in America.

Now, he's coming to Halifax, as part of a book tour for his latest, Happy Go Lucky. He'll be at the Bayer's Lake Chapters store on June 25 at 4pm for an event called Live & In Conversation. There's no tickets, but we're betting it'll be packed—so better get to 188 Chain Lake Drive early. 

