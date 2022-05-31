Legendary author David Sedaris is coming to Halifax June 25

S
ince the mid-90s, bestselling author David Sedaris has been making his readers find beauty in the banal, building a silver lining to life that's actually comic gold. He's written over 30 books—mostly essay collections and true stories from his own life—and is a fixture across the best radio programs in America.
Now, he's coming to Halifax, as part of a book tour for his latest, Happy Go Lucky
. He'll be at the Bayer's Lake Chapters store on June 25 at 4pm for an event called Live & In Conversation. There's no tickets, but we're betting it'll be packed—so better get to 188 Chain Lake Drive early.