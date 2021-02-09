Leadership shakeup at Irving Shipbuilding makes waves 

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
COVID-19 »
Starting February 8, up to 100 people can be inside a venue.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Feb 8/21
CITY »
Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.
Updates by TEAM COAST, Feb 8/21
CITY »
Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.
Updates by TEAM COAST, Feb 1/21
COVID-19 »
Global delays are making the province's decision to hold on to second doses worthwhile.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Jan 27/21
CITY »
Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.
Updates by TEAM COAST, Jan 25/21
COVID-19 »
The UK variant and the South African variant have now been detected in Nova Scotia, and a university student tested positive after isolating for 14 days.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Jan 22/21
COVID-19 »
Tips for retail or restaurant employees on applying for the Canada Recovery Benefit.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Jan 21/21
COVID-19 »
Healthcare workers in prisons are included, but incarcerated Nova Scotians, aren't.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Jan 20/21
CITY »
Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.
Updates by TEAM COAST, Jan 18/21
SHOPTALK »
Three Halifax brothers started the rolling papers company in 2020, combining passion with business.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Jan 28/21
SHOPTALK »
“We’re flying blind,” says Cathy Hope of Lady Luck Boutique.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Jan 26/21
SHOPTALK »
Tia Upshaw is on the verge of opening her fourth business, and she’s encouraging others in her community to follow their dreams, too.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Jan 22/21