Kye Clayton, fresh prince of Uniacke Square As part of our feature on the up-and-coming rapper/beatmaker, we ask Clayton to freestyle for The Coast.

Here, as a companion piece to the profile we published on Clayton earlier today , we share a recent freestyle he crafted for The Coast. It gives us serious-era Nas vibes—and we're sure it will wow you, too:

f the beat talks to me, I know exactly what I’m going to speak about on the beat. So I play a beat, freestyle the whole song—and then I’ll re-write certain words that don’t make sense or could be filtered. I freestyle so I can get a good flow on the song instead of writing it right away,” Kye Clayton tells The Coast when explaining his songwriting process. The rapper, beatmaker and record label co-founder from Halifax's Uniacke Square picks up the thread where the likes of J. Cole and Nas left off, braiding intricate verses about his daily life and experiences.

