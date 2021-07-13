Kitsune makes a comeback (sushi fans can cheer) 

K

itsune Food Co. will make its triumphant return this Friday, July 16 at 4pm. “We’ve missed you all so much and are so looking forward to seeing you all again,” says owner and chef Ami Goto, who started the small Japanese cafe five years ago in what used to be a garage attached to Mother’s Pizza at 5710 Young Street.

Kitsune temporarily shut down back in May, when Goto’s partner Eric McIntyre took a job outside the restaurant. “The plan is to take some much needed time off as well as revamp our business model into something more efficient and easier for our customers to access,” said Goto in an Instagram post at the time.

Since opening in 2016, Kitsune has curated a small but beloved menu of sushi, karaage chicken, gyoza and other Japanese snacks. With Friday’s reopening, Kitsune will focus on the same intimate atmosphere it always did, but switching to online ordering to streamline the process.

“The site will be going live in a few days so you can check out our new menu—some new dishes and a lot of the old favourites!” says Goto in the re-opening announcement post. “We’re really excited to try out this new online ordering system and appreciate your support as we get back on our feet.”