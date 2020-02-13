Halifax vlogger Harper McCormack is kinkier than thou 

VIA FACEBOOK

Harper McCormack has been called many things in her life, but private is not one of them.

The 26-year-old Halifax vlogger has been making waves in the Halifax vlogger scene—while also raising eyebrows—thanks to her TMI but hard-not-to-chuckle-at story time videos.

From titles like "I HAD SEX WITH MY PIZZA DELIVERY DRIVER" to "MY $150,000 SUGAR DADDY DATE" McCormack is not one to shy away from exposing her personal life to the world, the self-proclaimed "husband hunter" and "Tinder queen" has garnered a small but respectable YouTube following of almost 3,000 subscribers and videos with over 20,000 views.

Jokes aside, McCormack also isn't afraid to be vulnerable with her viewers, and has openly vlogged about being sexually assaulted and her experiences being a transgender woman. She opens up about her experiences and video style in a Q&A with The Coast.

What inspired you to start vlogging on YouTube?

Growing up in a really small town and being different, I didn't have a lot of friends. I kind of turned to MySpace and had a lot of online friends. And then I was in a long term relationship and I got cheated on, and I thought, this is an experience I feel like other people could relate to, and there's not a lot of content online in regards to that. So I wrote a blog post in regards to how I found out and it got some attention online. Then I got tired of blogging and it was hard for me to connect with people, so I made my first video literally because I was going to tell a story, but I was like, this is so long for me to type out and no one's going to read it. Then this kind of kicked off.

Why are you so candid about your personal life?

I think it goes back to stemming from not having a lot of friends. It kind of became normalized for me to just share my personal life online. It's weird. It's almost that I don't have the sense of embarrassment that other people have. I like the idea of sharing these things because they are things that other people go through as well.

What has the reaction been offline to your videos?

Sometimes I'll be at bars and I'll have girls come up to me and be like, 'I love your videos, and you're so funny and I really relate to you in this sense, or you made me feel better about that.' That's kind of what makes me want to keep doing it.

How are you able to be so open with your viewers?

With being transgender, people always viewed that as an immediate kind-of insult. If people were trying to tear me down, that would be their immediate go-to. Just by me posting online and showing that I'm not ashamed of that, removes the ability for them to use it as a negative thing. I think it's empowering that other girls or guys can watch it and be like, 'Oh okay, that happened to me. I'm not alone.' a This Q&A has been edited for clarity and length